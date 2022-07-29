ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Extra: The worsening drought

SOURCES: U.S. Drought Monitor, Texas Water Development Board

The worsening drought

North Texas continues to have a very hot and mostly dry summer. The rainfall for Dallas-Fort Worth in 2022 has ranked in the top 10 driest years and the consecutive day streak of no measurable rainfall has been lengthy. Drought continues to consume much of the state. After nearly no drought in Texas a year ago, now only less than 1% of the state has no drought. Nearly 19% of Texas is in extreme drought, the highest category. Little change in rainfall potential is expected in the coming weeks.

#Drought#North Texas
