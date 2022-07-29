ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

There's A Breakthrough On The Other Side Of The Mess

By Darrah Brustein
Inc.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Only Thing Better Than This Apartment’s Woodwork Is the Bold Color Throughout

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We loved Chicago but after a decade there, we realized that it no longer fit our needs. I’m a sucker for cheesy Hallmark rom-coms, and love how they always feature tight-knit communities, friendly, laidback shop owners (looking for love of course), and bustling town squares full of happy people. We wanted a taste of that — a decent, affordable apartment in a walkable neighborhood where we could relax, instead of constantly having to hustle to keep up. We’d fantasized about Cincinnati’s colorful architecture ever since we visited my sister there a few years ago, so when the time came, it was at the top of our list of places to go.
CINCINNATI, OH
psychologytoday.com

Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?

Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
MENTAL HEALTH
Inc.com

How Graphic Designers Can Stand Out in a Heated Job Market

At a time when nearly every industry in the US is expected to realize an eight percent growth in employment this decade, the graphic design industry is falling far behind at just three percent. This means that the graphic design industry is only expected to add 7,300 new full-time jobs between 2020 and 2030. With over 1 million people in the US working in the field of graphic design today, the void between job openings and available talent is vast.
JOBS
The Guardian

My husband is perpetually grumpy and I’m desperate for some light relief. What can I do?

My husband, who is in his mid 70s, is perpetually grumpy and negative. He rarely smiles and always sees the worst side of people and places, including our family and home environment. This permanent negativity and dissatisfaction has reached a peak now that he has retired and no longer goes to work. Any attempt to jolly him out of the gloom makes him more abrasive and defensive. I can’t remember when we last had fun together or a good laugh.
RELATIONSHIPS
CNN

What is hydroxyapatite toothpaste? Dentists explain the benefits of the oral care ingredient

Fluoride has been the standard ingredient in anti-cavity toothpaste, but modern oral care brands are bringing attention to a science-backed alternative: Hydroxyapatite. Remineralizing and enamel-repairing, hydroxyapatite has over four decades of research and dental care applications to back it up. Learn more about this dentist-approved ingredient and find the best hydroxyapatite toothpastes.
SKIN CARE
yankodesign.com

Replace your swanky work desk with this inventive ping pong table and never look back

Arguably, tables are an integral part of home furnishing. Dining tables, coffee tables, nightstands, low tables, and even work tables; each of them has its own layout, requirement and usefulness. Presenting a modern dimension to the work table, Strol x cloudandco –studios brainchild of designers Yeo Junyoung and Yeongkyu Yoo respectively – have designed a ping pong table that can also facilitate work from home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
psychologytoday.com

Facing the Unavoidable Challenges of Life

The existential givens of life include death, isolation, freedom, and meaning. Considering how we cope with the givens of life can guide us through hard times. Distraction and avoidance of addressing these givens does not serve our well-being in the long run. Developing an adaptive worldview that is personally meaningful...
HEALTH
Apartment Therapy

5 Clever Storage Ideas to Steal from This Professional Organizer’s Minimalistic Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As the owner of Badass Homelife, an organization and interior design company, Katrina Green knows plenty about organizing. “I find that having less stuff truly makes life just work simpler and easier and more fulfilling and I use the same outlook when it comes to decorating and styling my home,” explains Green, who lives with her husband, Brian, and their two pitbulls in Rancho Cordova, California.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
psychologytoday.com

How to Find Deeper Meaning in Your Life

A new study tested if people searching for meaning might be more attracted to performing costly or difficult prosocial behaviors. The results showed that meaning-seeking was clearly associated with the will to improve the well-being of others. Happiness may be the experience of positive emotions and the absence or near...
Vogue

How To Energetically Clear Your Space With Sage

Colleen McCann is a big proponent of something called “spiritual hygiene.” She’s an energy practitioner, a shaman who specialises in clearing energy at home, mainly inside of closets, a space she knows well after working for many years as a fashion stylist. “I pass on sage or Palo Santo with every business card I hand out,” McCann says. “We take care of our bodies with exercise, good diets, and skincare, so why wouldn’t we take care of our energetic body as well?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Healthline

Unplug and Let Your Mind Wander — Research Shows It’s Good for You

People often avoid sitting and thinking, preferring to distract themselves with a smartphone. According to new research, this may be because people believe that thinking will be boring. However, researchers say this activity may be more enjoyable than people expect. Studies have found that letting your mind wander can enhance...
MENTAL HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

The ISTP Personality Type: Key Traits, Strengths, Weaknesses & More

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. According to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, we all fall into one of 16 personalities. And when it comes to the ISTP personality type, these curious and independent folks are always keen to get their hands on something they can dissect and improve. Whether you or someone you know is an ISTP, here's what to know about this personality type, according to experts.
MENTAL HEALTH
Apartment Therapy

The Sleek $59 Kitchen Upgrade I Wish I Had Made Years Ago

As a native New Yorker, I was raised on some of the best tap water in the United States. I didn’t start using a water filter until I moved to Boston in my early 20s, at which point I realized I’d become a bit of a water snob. Even after moving back to New York I kept up the habit with a faucet filter, just to make sure my tap water tastes the way I like. But after five years, my old filter was in need of replacement, so I wanted to see what other (better?) options there are for a palate pleasing pour.
HOME & GARDEN
psychologytoday.com

Ultimate Mind Hack Flips Emotional Reactivity Into Calm

Getting curious about one's own mental schema can buffer reactivity. Mind-reading, or assuming what others are thinking, often leads to misinterpretation. Letting go of expectations and observing one's own attachments and reactions fosters equanimity and openness. I vividly remember the time a client came to see me and was very...

Comments / 0

Community Policy