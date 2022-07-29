There's A Breakthrough On The Other Side Of The Mess

www.inc.com
Related
I’m a laundry pro – my 2-ingredient trick gets whites super bright every time
WHITES are especially tricky to get clean since you can't throw them in willy-nilly with the rest of your laundry. Additionally, white laundry is the quickest to turn dull, which can be particularly frustrating. Luckily, there's an easy trick that will get your whites looking good as new. You may...
I’m an interior designer – the 10 expensive things that make your home look cheap
WHEN it comes to classy interior design the saying 'less is more' is always applicable. Overloading your home with expensive pieces and statement décor can have the opposite of the desired effect. Interior designer Garrett LeChic revealed the top 10 expensive things that are making your home look cheap.
The Worst Mistake You Can Make When Redoing Your Bathroom
There are some really terrible bathrooms out there, and many homeowners are prone to making mistakes during bathroom remodels. Here's the worst one.
Cleaning fanatics obsessed with £1 hack to get amazing smelling clothes & it keeps your washing machine spotless too
THERE are few things more irritating than washing your clothes only to find they smell even worse than before they went in. Luckily there's a simple and cheap solution to combat smelly clothes and washing machines. Cleaning fanatics shared their top tips to keep your washing machine clean and keep...
The Only Thing Better Than This Apartment’s Woodwork Is the Bold Color Throughout
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We loved Chicago but after a decade there, we realized that it no longer fit our needs. I’m a sucker for cheesy Hallmark rom-coms, and love how they always feature tight-knit communities, friendly, laidback shop owners (looking for love of course), and bustling town squares full of happy people. We wanted a taste of that — a decent, affordable apartment in a walkable neighborhood where we could relax, instead of constantly having to hustle to keep up. We’d fantasized about Cincinnati’s colorful architecture ever since we visited my sister there a few years ago, so when the time came, it was at the top of our list of places to go.
psychologytoday.com
Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?
Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
Inc.com
How Graphic Designers Can Stand Out in a Heated Job Market
At a time when nearly every industry in the US is expected to realize an eight percent growth in employment this decade, the graphic design industry is falling far behind at just three percent. This means that the graphic design industry is only expected to add 7,300 new full-time jobs between 2020 and 2030. With over 1 million people in the US working in the field of graphic design today, the void between job openings and available talent is vast.
JOBS・
My husband is perpetually grumpy and I’m desperate for some light relief. What can I do?
My husband, who is in his mid 70s, is perpetually grumpy and negative. He rarely smiles and always sees the worst side of people and places, including our family and home environment. This permanent negativity and dissatisfaction has reached a peak now that he has retired and no longer goes to work. Any attempt to jolly him out of the gloom makes him more abrasive and defensive. I can’t remember when we last had fun together or a good laugh.
What is hydroxyapatite toothpaste? Dentists explain the benefits of the oral care ingredient
Fluoride has been the standard ingredient in anti-cavity toothpaste, but modern oral care brands are bringing attention to a science-backed alternative: Hydroxyapatite. Remineralizing and enamel-repairing, hydroxyapatite has over four decades of research and dental care applications to back it up. Learn more about this dentist-approved ingredient and find the best hydroxyapatite toothpastes.
yankodesign.com
Replace your swanky work desk with this inventive ping pong table and never look back
Arguably, tables are an integral part of home furnishing. Dining tables, coffee tables, nightstands, low tables, and even work tables; each of them has its own layout, requirement and usefulness. Presenting a modern dimension to the work table, Strol x cloudandco –studios brainchild of designers Yeo Junyoung and Yeongkyu Yoo respectively – have designed a ping pong table that can also facilitate work from home.
psychologytoday.com
Facing the Unavoidable Challenges of Life
The existential givens of life include death, isolation, freedom, and meaning. Considering how we cope with the givens of life can guide us through hard times. Distraction and avoidance of addressing these givens does not serve our well-being in the long run. Developing an adaptive worldview that is personally meaningful...
5 Clever Storage Ideas to Steal from This Professional Organizer’s Minimalistic Kitchen
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As the owner of Badass Homelife, an organization and interior design company, Katrina Green knows plenty about organizing. “I find that having less stuff truly makes life just work simpler and easier and more fulfilling and I use the same outlook when it comes to decorating and styling my home,” explains Green, who lives with her husband, Brian, and their two pitbulls in Rancho Cordova, California.
psychologytoday.com
How to Find Deeper Meaning in Your Life
A new study tested if people searching for meaning might be more attracted to performing costly or difficult prosocial behaviors. The results showed that meaning-seeking was clearly associated with the will to improve the well-being of others. Happiness may be the experience of positive emotions and the absence or near...
Vogue
How To Energetically Clear Your Space With Sage
Colleen McCann is a big proponent of something called “spiritual hygiene.” She’s an energy practitioner, a shaman who specialises in clearing energy at home, mainly inside of closets, a space she knows well after working for many years as a fashion stylist. “I pass on sage or Palo Santo with every business card I hand out,” McCann says. “We take care of our bodies with exercise, good diets, and skincare, so why wouldn’t we take care of our energetic body as well?”
Healthline
Unplug and Let Your Mind Wander — Research Shows It’s Good for You
People often avoid sitting and thinking, preferring to distract themselves with a smartphone. According to new research, this may be because people believe that thinking will be boring. However, researchers say this activity may be more enjoyable than people expect. Studies have found that letting your mind wander can enhance...
MindBodyGreen
The ISTP Personality Type: Key Traits, Strengths, Weaknesses & More
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. According to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, we all fall into one of 16 personalities. And when it comes to the ISTP personality type, these curious and independent folks are always keen to get their hands on something they can dissect and improve. Whether you or someone you know is an ISTP, here's what to know about this personality type, according to experts.
The Sleek $59 Kitchen Upgrade I Wish I Had Made Years Ago
As a native New Yorker, I was raised on some of the best tap water in the United States. I didn’t start using a water filter until I moved to Boston in my early 20s, at which point I realized I’d become a bit of a water snob. Even after moving back to New York I kept up the habit with a faucet filter, just to make sure my tap water tastes the way I like. But after five years, my old filter was in need of replacement, so I wanted to see what other (better?) options there are for a palate pleasing pour.
thecentersquare.com
A Diamond in the making. How an everyday superhero saved the day by taking time to go through the garbage to find a stranger’s wedding ring.
Danielle Hatherley Carroll is an artist. She shares her talent with others, taking groups on field trips around various locations in New York City, setting up easels and enjoying the company of a variety of people as she captures the beauty of the city. Art can often be about discovery...
psychologytoday.com
Ultimate Mind Hack Flips Emotional Reactivity Into Calm
Getting curious about one's own mental schema can buffer reactivity. Mind-reading, or assuming what others are thinking, often leads to misinterpretation. Letting go of expectations and observing one's own attachments and reactions fosters equanimity and openness. I vividly remember the time a client came to see me and was very...
Maximize your walk routine with mindful movement in nature
Turn your time outside into a meditation with yoga instructor Stephanie Mansour's walking meditation. She shares expert mindfulness moves that engage your breath and five senses.
Comments / 0