TABC suspends East El Paso bar's liquor permit over narcotics allegations

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
 4 days ago
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended the liquor permit of an El Paso bar for 90 days following narcotics allegations, according to a news release.

Ciro’s Bar & Kitchen East, 1610 N. Zaragoza Road, may not sell or serve alcohol for 90 days, according to a TABC emergency order signed by agency leaders Thursday.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code gives the agency authority to suspend a business’s permit for up to 90 days if the business' continued operations are deemed a risk to public safety.

"The business remains the subject of an ongoing TABC investigation that began in September of 2020 in response to reports of alleged narcotics sales. The business has also been the subject of more than 100 calls for service by local law enforcement," the release states.

According to the TABC, the case remains under investigation, including by law enforcement and the Department of Public Safety.

A police spokesman said the department could not confirm any investigation into any person or location suspected of narcotics trafficking. Phone calls to the business were unanswered.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com; @EPTMaria on Twitter.

