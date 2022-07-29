ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coes Reservoir, John J. Binienda beach reopen after cyanobacteria recording

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER — The city announced that Coes Reservoir and John J. Binienda Memorial Beach have reopened Friday after being closed for about a week due to the detection of cyanobacteria.

In a news release, the city said its Department of Public Health has permitted the reopening of Coes Reservoir following test results that confirmed the cyanobacteria and cyanotoxins concentrations do not pose a threat to public health.

The reservoir and John J. Binienda Memorial Beach were closed on July 20.

The beach is open from noon to 7 p.m.

