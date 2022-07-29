Hendersonville Farmers Market celebrates third annual Tomato Day

As the crop reaches peak season in Western North Carolina, Hendersonville Farmers Market will celebrate the humble tomato with a day of tomato-filled fun on Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 650 Maple St, according to a July 29 press release.

Around 40 vendors will be at the market on Tomato Day with a large selection of tomatoes including slicing varieties, paste varieties and experimental varieties varying in color, taste and size. Other products at the market range from locally grown produce and meat to fresh coffee, baked goods, cut flowers, plants and artisan crafts.

Shoppers can enjoy live music from local bluegrass groups Hightop Mountain Harmony, who will play at the Depot, and The Barn Spiders, who will play at the Jam Tent.

In addition to a plethora of locally produced goods from seasonal vendors, the market will feature the following tomato-themed activities:

Free Tomato Sammies

Half-sized tomato sandwiches will be offered free of charge while supplies last, using only the classic ingredients of bread, mayonnaise, and fresh Henderson County tomatoes. Watch the volunteer-run sandwich operation in real-time!

Kids’ Corner: Arts Council Tomato Craft & Kid Yoga

The Arts Council of Henderson County will lead a take-home craft inspired by tomatoes, and Yoga and Massage will be leading free 20-minute Kid Yoga sessions at 10 and 10:30 a.m. for ages 3 to 10, mats provided.

Tomato Beauty Pageant

Vote for your favorite tomato in the market’s third annual Tomato Beauty Pageant.

Tommy Tomato Mascot

Can you spot Tommy Tomato, the local tomato mascot? The cheery, human-sized tomato will be happily strolling the market, dancing along to the live music and posing for photos with shoppers.

Heirloom Tastings and Tomato Talks with Craig LeHoullier, NC Tomato Man

Craig LeHoullier, who has 105 tomato varieties growing in the backyard of his Hendersonville home, is not just any tomato gardener. An advisor for the Seed Savers Exchange, he was credited for naming the Cherokee Purple variety in 1990. LeHoullier authored the award-winning book Epic Tomatoes, which he will be signing and selling at the market, and was once featured on the PBS show “Growing a Greener World.” LeHoullier will be leading Tomato Talks at his booth at the top of each hour during the market. He will also be offering tastings of several of his heirloom tomatoes.

The Hendersonville Farmers Market is coordinated and managed by the City of Hendersonville’s Downtown Program and the Friends of Downtown Hendersonville nonprofit organization. For more information, visit hendersonvillenc.gov/events/hendersonville-farmers-market.