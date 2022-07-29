ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Money on the move and solar facilities in Staunton: Takeaways from Staunton City Council

By Akhil Ganesh, Staunton News Leader
 4 days ago
STAUNTON — Staunton City Council met for a busy day through their work session and regular meeting on Thursday night after a hiatus of over a month, and there was plenty to take away from the night as it pertains to what is to come in the future for the city. Here’s what we learned.

American Rescue Plan Act funds on the move

City council approved their first budget amendment for the current fiscal year, and it allocated $282,500 to various projects throughout the city from funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act. According to interim city manager Leslie Beauregard, the departure of former city chief financial officer Phil Trayer prompted a “reset” of the strategy for using the funds.

“These funds are never going to come again. We need to be visionary, we need to think long-term, we need to think into the future,” Beauregard said of the new approach.

The allocated funds for this segment of funding are as follows:

  • Small area plan study for the West End - $100,000
  • Comprehensive plan and small area plan study for Uniontown - $75,000
  • Staunton Crossing marketing plan - $107, 500

The idea behind the small area plans is to get into the detailed planning of what the usage of those areas would be when the city begins work on revitalizing those two long-neglected areas of Staunton. The city is ready to start bringing in firms for the studies, and they are expected to take between six to nine months once underway.

Beauregard also mentioned that the city’s finance team would be looking to revamping the capital budget process to make the process easier and more streamlined.

The next "thematic" set of funding requests from ARPA will be around flood mitigation efforts, according to Beauregard.

Of note about Staunton Crossing, a separate budget amendment for FY2022 was approved that would account for an extra $318,280 the city received through the Virginia Community Ready Sites program grants. The original estimate for the grant was $532,500, and the actual money came in at over $850,000. That money will be used on various projects to continue pushing the Staunton Crossing site forward.

Solar facilities in Staunton?

City council also approved a zoning amendment that would allow properties zoned as light and heavy industrial districts to build solar energy facilities by special use permit in the city after a request from Oikos Solar Systems. Oikos is incorporated out of Henrico, but not much is currently known about the company.

The amendment also set forth a broad definition of “solar energy facilities,” with the idea being that the city will be able to negotiate with each potential applicant through the special use permitting process depending on the property and plans for each location.

City council had plenty of questions about Oikos’ intended usage of the land that they acquired for solar energy purposes, but most details were not readily available. Those will likely be revisited if or when Oikos applies for a special use permit to build their facilities. The current idea for the facility would be one that would generate 5 megawatts of power with 13 megawatts of battery storage, but that could be subject to change by the time of the application.

The usage of a special use permit process will allow the city to handle solar requests on a case-by-case basis, creating opportunity to negotiate each individual deal. Senior planner Rodney Rhodes mentioned that he didn’t envision many of these projects coming into the city due to the lack of available and suitable properties. It would also give the city opportunities to build in conditions for each facility, with concepts like cash contributions and revenue-sharing being mentioned as potential options.

Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan approved

City council adopted the FY2022 Annual Action Plan in connection to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant funding. The city received $317,340 in funding through the program. The recipients of the funding and their amounts are below.

Public Services - up to 15% of funds can be used on public services

  • Blue Ridge CASA - $14,600
  • Blue Ridge Legal Services - $8,000
  • Valley Program for Aging-Transportation - $10,000
  • Valley Program for Aging - Meals on Wheels - $10,000
  • Valley Mission Initial Housing Support- $5,000

Public Facilities Projects

  • A-Street project - $151,272
  • Salvation Army Facilities Improvements - $55,000

The A-Street project actually takes the form of a current Habitat for Humanity project to put 15 affordable housing units in the area. That plan, according to director of economic and community development Billy Vaughn, is still in the process of putting together the subdivision site plan and determining needed infrastructure.

Extra Notes

  • Council member Brenda Mead and Mayor Andrea Oakes continued their very public tension during the meeting in a back-and-forth over work sessions being held in the caucus room.
  • A special use permit was granted for converting buildings on Court Place for residential use. Barristers Row Staunton had applied with the intention of creating short- and long-term residential units on the property, though long-term rentals may require code adjustments. The project is currently pursuing historic tax credits.
  • Bidding is now open for financing on the Gardner Spring pump station project to build a new raw water pumping station. Bids are due by September 1.

—Akhil Ganesh is the Government Reporter at The News Leader. You can contact him at aganesh@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @akhildoesthings.

Staunton, VA
Government
