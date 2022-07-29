ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Monarchs fall 10-6 in GLSCL playoffs

By Sean Reider, The Daily Telegram
ADRIAN – The Michigan Monarchs season came to end on Thursday night with a 10-6 loss to the Lima Locos in Game 3 of the GLSCL North Division final.

After one of their best seasons in well over a decade, the Monarchs fell behind early as their pitching staff struggled to find a groove in the most high-pressure games of the season.

“I knew this game was gonna be a dogfight,” said Monarchs head coach Ben Komonosky. “We were going to dump all of our pitching in this game (and) I knew they were going to do the same.”

Locos starter Patrick Dillon (five innings, four earned runs, six hits, four walks) picked up the win on the mound in only his second start of the year. Elmy (2 2/3 innings, five earned runs, eight hits, two walks) took the loss.

Two-out offense defined Thursday’s back-and-forth affair, with 13 of 16 total runs scored under those circumstances. Despite outhitting the Lima 13-9 and matching them with six RBIs, a chorus of “free runs” and errors allowed the Locos to build a steady lead in an uncharacteristically sloppy game for the home team.

“They came up with big hits with two outs but we gave up a lot of free bases,” Komonosky said. “That was the difference.”

Camden Colman (2-for-3, two walks), Hayden Jatczak (2-for-4, two walks), Joe Kido (2-for-5, three RBIs) and Henry Brown (1-for-2, 2 RBIs) led the Monarchs at the plate while Bryant Herring (3-for-5, three RBIs, one walk) and Cade Sadler (3-for-5, two RBIs) proved to be the difference-makers for Lima.

After a scoreless first inning, the Locos took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second after Sadler and Brayden White hit back-to-back singles and Clay Jacobs walked to load the bases. Ty Gill’s base hit to right field drove in one run and Herring smacked a 2-run single off Sandyn Cuthrell’s glove before Elmy recovered to record the third out.

The Monarchs responded by loading the bases off three straight singles in the bottom of the second, scoring one run off Cuthrell’s walk. After Ian Francis walked, Sam Busch was thrown out at home off Reece Longstaff’s groundball to third for the second out of the inning, bringing Kido to the plate.

With a full count, he said he was looking for a fastball and got one to unload the bases with a 3-run triple just within the left field line as the Monarchs surged ahead to a 4-3 lead.

Jayden Davis led off the third with a double up the left field line, scoring off Sadler’s one out single to center field to tie it up. Jacobs followed up with another single to put runners in scoring position and Elmy was pulled in favor of Dominic Puccetti.

Puccetti walked the first two batters he saw, Gill and Herring, load the bases and walk in Sadler for a 5-4 Locos lead before recording the third out.

Lima only continued to pull ahead, plating one run in the fourth off Puccetti’s wild pitch and two in the sixth following a passed ball and dropped third strike for a commanding 8-4 lead. Mired in sloppy play, the Monarchs only managed two hits in between the second and seventh innings as Dillon was replaced by Caden Kline in the fifth.

The Monarchs continued to go all-in by bringing in Carson Caudill to relieve Puccetti (3 1/3 innings, two earned runs, two hits, four walks) in the top of the seventh. Caudill managed their second consecutive 1-2-3 inning as the Monarchs huddled with each other during the seventh inning stretch.

Tyler Nelson led of the bottom of the seventh with a walk before Seth Gergely flied out to left field and Jatczak struck out. Looking for a spark, Komonosky pinch-hit Henry Brown for Busch.

Brown more than provided one, turning on a fastball for a no-doubt home run over the left field fence to make it 8-6.

From there, Colman walked, Cuthrell reached first on an error and Francis walked to load the bases for Longstaff, the 2022 GLSCL North Division Player of the Year. The crowd quieted as they prepared for another two-out rally to come full-circle.

Instead, Kline struck Longstaff out on four pitches.

“He threw three really good pitches,” Longstaff said. “As much as I wanted to get the job done, sometimes dudes just beat you.”

Lima only dug deeper to grow their lead in the eighth. With runners on first and second, Sadler looped an RBI double to center field and a wild pitch scored Brennan Norton for a 10-6 Locos advantage.

After going down quietly in the bottom of the eighth, the Monarchs brought in Jaylen Jones for Caudill (two innings, two earned runs, three hits, two walks) and held Lima off for one final Monarchs rally. The Locos made a corresponding move and subbed out Kline (three innings, two hits, two earned runs, five walks) for Dillon Masters with a second-straight trip to GLSCL Championship on the line.

Masters struck out Brown before giving up a single to Colman and walking Cuthrell. Francis went down swinging for the second out, bringing Longstaff back up to the plate with any chance of a comeback in his hands.

He topped the first pitch he saw for an easily caught pop fly and the Monarchs season ended with a 10-6 loss. The North Division regular season champions, they finished with a 23-15 record for their highest win total and first playoff appearance since 2017.

The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

