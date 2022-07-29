ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY officials, advocates want more robust monkeypox response

By Dave Carlin
 4 days ago

NEW YORK -- A group of elected officials and health care advocates say New York City and state are not taking monkeypox seriously enough.

The virus is being classified a threat by the state, but the city is holding off on declaring it anything.

CBS2's Dave Carlin reports a group is pushing for stronger language and designation, especially now that the number of people in the city who have the virus has surged past 1,200.

New York state's declaration of the monkeypox virus as an "imminent threat to public health" is being criticized by several Manhattan-based elected officials who say that is understating it.

They demand an official state of emergency be made, and not just by the state but by New York City as well.

"We need a much more robust response," Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal was included in the joint statement, along with Sen. Brad Hoylman, Rep. Jerry Nadler, Councilmember Erik Bottcher and Rosenthal's Assembly colleagues, Deborah Glick and Dick Gottfried.

"There will be many more people affected by monkeypox in upcoming months, so we need to set in place how do we help those who are affected by it if they can't work, if they can't afford medications, if they can't afford to take off from their job but they're required to isolate," Rosenthal said. "That's why declaring a state of emergency here in the city and the state would loosen those resources from the federal government, and then the city could do, just like they did during COVID, outreach, messaging, telling people how to handle the situation if they find that they have lesions or they've been with a friend who has the disease."

Mayor Eric Adams said his team is still figuring out the right declaration for New York City and told reporters it is not his call.

"[New York City health commissioner] Dr. Vassan, he's still making a determination. It would free up and allow me to do certain things and we do the same thing in the city, and he's going to make that determination," Adams said.

New Yorkers are frustrated by numerous log jams and red tape, including glitches on the city's vaccine appointment website and the lack of vaccine supply from the federal government.

Rosenthal put pressure on officials to fast-track approvals for laboratories and get more testing.

"The government has to show, on all levels, they're expediting vaccine production, they're expediting and making testing free and available to anyone who fears they have monkeypox, and then we have to deliver resources and help people through the illness so they can come out the other side healthy," Rosenthal said.

An additional 80,000 doses have been freed up for delivery to New York City, but officials say it will be four to six weeks before the shots arrive and can go into arms.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is demanding a much larger share of vaccine from the federal supply.

Staffers from Bergen New Bridge Medical Center arrived at a clinic on East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, New Jersey, with a very meager supply -- so limited, they only administered 100 vaccine shots and left just 200 more on reserve.

With the slow rollout of vaccine, people are being warned.

"It is curable, however we have to use common sense. This is one of those diseases that lives on hard surfaces. It can harbor itself on linen," said Thomas Amitrano, chief nursing officer at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

The group of New York-based elected officials also included in their statement the monkeypox is especially worrisome as 1.1 million college students come back to campuses and much more must be done before that happens in the fall.

