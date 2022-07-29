1 charged in Frank’s Donuts burglary

foxlexington.com
Mary
4d ago
make the kids and their parents pay for the damage. what kind of parents are you? the village don't want to be bothered with your brats. I bet the parents are so proud of the kids , put their picture in the paper and on FB.
3
WTVQ
Decomposed body found in car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police continue to investigate an incident where a decomposed body was found in a car. According to Lexington Police, a call came in around 2 PM Monday afternoon about a strong odor coming from a car parked at Red Mile Car Wash. According to investigators,...
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville driver high on meth at Middletown crash that seriously injured mother, 8-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman was high on methamphetamine last month when she was involved in a crash that sent a woman and her 8-year-old son to the hospital with serious injuries. According to court documents, 31-year-old Amber Washington was arrested Monday. Middletown Police said the incident...
wdrb.com
Frankfort couple arrested after dog with severe injuries found in dumpster covered in blood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort couple was arrested after police said a dog was thrown into a dumpster covered with blood and severely injured. According to court documents, the incident took place just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers with the Frankfort Police Department were called to the Country Hills...
WKYT 27
KSP looking for escaped inmate
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate. KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday. He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown...
Fatal crash claims 1 life in Rockcastle County
A 22-year-old has passed following a three-vehicle accident that occurred this weekend in Rockcastle County.
wymt.com
KSP: Investigation underway after Madison County inmate dies
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of an inmate from the Madison County Detention Center. The Richmond Post was contacted by the jail early Sunday morning about an unresponsive inmate. According to a news release from KSP, a preliminary investigation found William Martin, 58,...
WKYT 27
Early morning shooting in downtown Lex. leaves two injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an early morning shooting downtown. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the 100 block of West Main Street. When they arrived, officers found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
clayconews.com
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
foxlexington.com
Madison County inmate dead, autopsy could take days
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — An inmate has been pronounced deceased following reported health problems while incarcerated in the Madison County Detention Center. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 that the victim has been identified as 57-year-old William Randolph Martin. Cornelison said that he had been complaining of shortness of breath before suffering cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived around 3 a.m. Sunday.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police need help identifying person involved in Chevy Chase vandalism
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is asking for help identifying the individual in the images. During the early hours on Monday in the Chevy Chase area officers received word of several businesses being vandalized in the area. Police believe that the incident happened between midnight to 1 a.m.
WTVQ
HAPPENING THIS WEEK: Donation Drives for Eastern KY flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood victims in Eastern Kentucky try to recover from the devastation, there are many efforts happening locally that Kentuckians can help. This week many organizations are holding donation drives and collecting monetary donations and supplies to help those affected. ABC 36 has put together a list of a few of the donation drives so far.
thelevisalazer.com
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR MURDER IN DEADLY SHOOTING IN BATH COUNTY
JULY 27, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. DEADLY TRIO? (PHOTOS FROM LEFT TO RIGHT): MICHAEL S.WALKER, 32, BRITTANY E. REED, 30, & CHRISTOPHER “ROOSTER” TURNER, 42; ALL THREE INDIVIDUALS OF WHOM WERE ARRESTED FOR MURDER, IN CONNECTION TO A DEADLY SHOOTING MID-MONDAY MORNING IN BATH COUNTY.
foxlexington.com
Shooting at Man O’ War Place, 1 person hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting that took place on Thursday. At around 11:30 p.m. police responded to a call of shots fired near the University of Kentucky campus. Shortly after arriving on the scene,...
WKYT 27
Man seriously hurt in overnight Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Lexington. Police say a man was shot around 11:30 p.m. at Man O War place off of Waller Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are still working to determine what led up to that shooting.
clayconews.com
ARREST: Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia seized in Southern Kentucky during an Investigation into a Drug Trafficking Organization
SOMERSET, KY (July 28, 2022) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting the arrest of a Waynesburg man on drug charges in the early morning hours Wednesday, following a joint investigation with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Speck reports the case began when Detectives from the Pulaski...
WKYT 27
Man dead after Lexington shooting; victim identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man shot in Lexington Wednesday night has died. Investigators said the shooting happened on Victoria Way off Man o War just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they were called to a home and found a man with gunshot wounds. They said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has since died.
k105.com
Person suspected of killing elderly eastern Ky. woman on the run in victim’s vehicle
The person or persons suspected of killing an elderly eastern Kentucky woman are on the run, possibly in the victim’s vehicle. Kentucky State Police on Saturday night at approximately 8:30 responded to a residence on Rice Hill Road in McKee, in Jackson County, and located 83-year-old Mary King Abrams deceased.
WKYT 27
Lexington bank robbery suspect in custody
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a bank robbery in Lexington is now in custody. Police identified 41-year-old Jonathan Richardson as the suspect Tuesday afternoon. A short time later, police say Richardson turned himself in. The robbery happened Monday morning at the 5/3 Bank on Walden Drive, in the...
WTVQ
Jet’s Pizza donating supplies, proceeds to flood victims in eastern KY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jet’s Pizza is donating 10% of proceeds Sunday to help the flood victims of eastern Kentucky. From 10 A.M. until 10 P.M., all four Jet’s Pizza locations in Lexington will be giving 10% of the money from in store and online orders to the East Kentucky Dream Center.
