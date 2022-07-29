ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

1 charged in Frank’s Donuts burglary

By Matthew Duckworth
foxlexington.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
foxlexington.com

Comments / 2

Mary
4d ago

make the kids and their parents pay for the damage. what kind of parents are you? the village don't want to be bothered with your brats. I bet the parents are so proud of the kids , put their picture in the paper and on FB.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Decomposed body found in car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police continue to investigate an incident where a decomposed body was found in a car. According to Lexington Police, a call came in around 2 PM Monday afternoon about a strong odor coming from a car parked at Red Mile Car Wash. According to investigators,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

KSP looking for escaped inmate

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate. KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday. He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown...
RICHMOND, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
wymt.com

KSP: Investigation underway after Madison County inmate dies

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of an inmate from the Madison County Detention Center. The Richmond Post was contacted by the jail early Sunday morning about an unresponsive inmate. According to a news release from KSP, a preliminary investigation found William Martin, 58,...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Early morning shooting in downtown Lex. leaves two injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an early morning shooting downtown. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the 100 block of West Main Street. When they arrived, officers found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Burglary#Frank S Donuts#Fox#Lexington Police
foxlexington.com

Madison County inmate dead, autopsy could take days

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — An inmate has been pronounced deceased following reported health problems while incarcerated in the Madison County Detention Center. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 that the victim has been identified as 57-year-old William Randolph Martin. Cornelison said that he had been complaining of shortness of breath before suffering cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived around 3 a.m. Sunday.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

HAPPENING THIS WEEK: Donation Drives for Eastern KY flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood victims in Eastern Kentucky try to recover from the devastation, there are many efforts happening locally that Kentuckians can help. This week many organizations are holding donation drives and collecting monetary donations and supplies to help those affected. ABC 36 has put together a list of a few of the donation drives so far.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thelevisalazer.com

THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR MURDER IN DEADLY SHOOTING IN BATH COUNTY

JULY 27, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. DEADLY TRIO? (PHOTOS FROM LEFT TO RIGHT): MICHAEL S.WALKER, 32, BRITTANY E. REED, 30, & CHRISTOPHER “ROOSTER” TURNER, 42; ALL THREE INDIVIDUALS OF WHOM WERE ARRESTED FOR MURDER, IN CONNECTION TO A DEADLY SHOOTING MID-MONDAY MORNING IN BATH COUNTY.
BATH COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Shooting at Man O’ War Place, 1 person hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting that took place on Thursday. At around 11:30 p.m. police responded to a call of shots fired near the University of Kentucky campus. Shortly after arriving on the scene,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man seriously hurt in overnight Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Lexington. Police say a man was shot around 11:30 p.m. at Man O War place off of Waller Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are still working to determine what led up to that shooting.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man dead after Lexington shooting; victim identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man shot in Lexington Wednesday night has died. Investigators said the shooting happened on Victoria Way off Man o War just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they were called to a home and found a man with gunshot wounds. They said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has since died.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington bank robbery suspect in custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a bank robbery in Lexington is now in custody. Police identified 41-year-old Jonathan Richardson as the suspect Tuesday afternoon. A short time later, police say Richardson turned himself in. The robbery happened Monday morning at the 5/3 Bank on Walden Drive, in the...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy