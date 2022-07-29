ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devon Achane named to Paul Horning award preseason watch list

By Sean Cunningham
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Star running back, Devon Achane, has been added to the Paul Hornung Award preseason watch list – an award given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. This is Achane’s third selection to a major award preseason watch list for the 2022 College Football season (see Doak Walker Award and Maxwell Award ).

This will be the Paul Hornung Award’s thirteenth recipient, created and successfully launched in 2010 by the Louisville Sports Commission to honor its namesake and native son, in addition to promoting game-changing performances by versatile players who may remain “under the radar.” The award’s watch list was constructed by a panel of college football experts based on statistics, career performances, 2022 expectations and SID recommendations. In addition to preseason watch list selections, Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll winners – regular-season recognition for game-changing, versatile performances – will also be eligible to win the award.

The Aggies are nearing one month until their season-opener, on Saturday, September 3rd, versus Sam Houston at Kyle Field.

