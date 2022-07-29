Special Weather Statement issued for Central Greenville, Greenville Mountains by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Greater Rutherford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Greater Rutherford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Rutherford and western Cleveland Counties through 545 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Forest City, or near Polkville, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Shelby, Boiling Springs NC, Lawndale, Polkville, Ellenboro, Lattimore, Mooresboro, Casar, Kingstown and Sunshine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-30 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anderson, or near Northlake, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Anderson, Belton, Northlake and Anderson Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0