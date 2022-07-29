Special Weather Statement issued for Central Greenville, Greenville Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-30 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-30 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anderson, or near Northlake, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Anderson, Belton, Northlake and Anderson Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO