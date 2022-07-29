BSO: Man seen on video with machete then shooting victim in face arrested

www.local10.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Man Shot by Suspected Car Burglars Outside Lauderhill Home
A Lauderhill man who fired a warning shot to try to scare off two car burglars was shot by the suspects outside his home early Tuesday, officials said. Lauderhill Police Maj. Mike Santiago said officers responded to the home in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street just after 5 a.m. after receiving 911 calls of a shooting.
Lauderhill man shot by would-be car burglars
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Lauderhill man was shot while trying to stop a burglary. It happened Tuesday morning, around 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of NW 22nd Street. According to police, two people were attempting to break into a vehicle parked at a home when the owner came out and fired a warning shot in the air. The would-be burglars, in turn, began shooting at the owner as they ran off. He was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale where he is expected to recover.
Click10.com
Man grazed by bullet after confronting car burglars in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police blocked off the entrance to an apartment complex Tuesday morning after receiving reports about a shooting. The shooting was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street. The victim’s girlfriend told Local 10 News that she and her boyfriend...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade man who surrendered to cops accused of kicking, punching, pistol-whipping daughter
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who surrendered to Miami-Dade police following a large presence in his neighborhood Monday faced a child abuse charge, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News on Tuesday. Donnell Bell, 38, is accused of a series of abuses against his 17-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Woman shot dead in alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report about a body found in an alleyway.
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Northwest Miami-Dade Shooting: Police
Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that left one woman dead. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just after 7 a.m. after reports of a person being found in an alleyway. Officers found an adult woman, who was...
3 facing murder charges after armed robbery at apartment complex leads to fatal shooting
RIVIERA BEACH — Two men and a juvenile are facing criminal charges following their arrests Friday in connection to the June 30 fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Riviera Beach. City police arrested Luke Lewis, 21, of Riviera Beach on one count of felony murder, with investigators alleging...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot multiple times while sitting on Miami-Dade bus bench
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday. According to officers, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was shot while sitting on a bus bench late Monday afternoon at the Northside Metro Station on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Police probe possible connection between 2 SW Miami-Dade shootings involving juveniles
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two shootings unfolding days apart in the Southwest Miami-Dade area, both involving juveniles, are leading police to wonder whether they are connected. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a shooting near Southwest 231st Lane and 113th Place, just after midnight,...
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: Watches, jewelry, cash taken during home burglary in Miami
MIAMI – City of Miami police released surveillance video Tuesday that captured a home burglary last month. The burglary occurred July 12 at a home in the 2700 block of Southwest 31st Place. According to Officer Michael Vega, who is also a spokesman for the police department, the victim...
Click10.com
Man accused of stuffing dog in garbage bag, slamming it to floor during fight with girlfriend
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Miami Gardens man was arrested over the weekend on accusations that he stuffed a Yorkshire Terrier into a garbage bag and then slammed the bag on the floor, killing the small dog. Beaubrun Stevenson, 23, faces charges of battery and animal cruelty. According to...
Medical examiner details fatal wounds to students during Parkland gunman's penalty trial
FORT LAUDERDALE – It's the third week of the sentencing trial for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.On Monday, prosecutors again used autopsy information to demonstrate to the jury the devastating impact of the high-velocity weapon the shooter used to carry out his massacre more than four years ago. Taking the stand as the first witness for the prosecution was former Associate Broward Medical Examiner Dr. Terrill Tops.Dr. Tops testified that he performed the autopsy of students Joaquin Oliver and Luke Hoyer. He also performed the autopsy of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football coach Aaron Feis.In Dr. Tops' testimony, he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
margatetalk.com
Search Underway For Missing Teen Girl in Margate
Update: Baillergeau was found safe Monday night, according to police. Margate Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered teenage girl. Abigail Baillergeau, 17, was reported missing by her mother on Monday, Aug. 1. She was last seen Monday around 12:30 p.m. at 3480 Pinewalk Dr. North in Margate, police said.
Click10.com
Man surrenders after large police presence responds to northwest Miami-Dade home
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive response of police officers converged on a home in northwest Miami-Dade County on Monday afternoon. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a third party call about threats coming from the home located near the intersection of Northwest 120th Street and 21st Court. It...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows 2 people robbing man in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man fell victim to a robbery in Southwest Miami-Dade. This happened near Southwest 316th Street, Monday. Surveillance video shows two armed people pointing handguns at the man, demanding he give up his necklace. The victim gives his chain to one of them, and both take off running.
Pair of stolen Naples vehicles located in Broward County
Investigators say a pair of weekend vehicle thefts in the City of Naples led investigators to Broward County.
Click10.com
Driver arrested after SUV plows into front of Pembroke Pines home
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a home in Pembroke Pines late Sunday evening. The crash occurred near the intersection of Southwest 71st Avenue and Fifth Street. “We felt the vibrations of the house shake and a big loud noise,” the homeowner said....
Click10.com
Defense attorney for Parkland school shooter dabs eyes as victims’ loved ones testify
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One of the Parkland school shooter’s defense attorneys dabbed her eyes Monday as jurors heard from family members of the victims killed in the February 2018 shooting. Attorney Tamara Curtis was seen dabbing her eyes as the mother and sister of Joaquin Oliver read...
Click10.com
Police investigate 2 SW Miami-Dade shootings that took place near scene where 4 teens were shot
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in southwest Miami-Dade are looking into a string of shootings Sunday that happened just minutes apart from each other. The shootings come just two days after four teenagers were shot by a gunman who took off on Friday afternoon. One shooting happened around 12:20...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate after car crashes into Pembroke Pines home
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Homeowners cleaned up and boarded up a window after a vehicle crashed into the front of their house. Pembroke Pines police were on the scene and said the incident happened after 10 p.m., Sunday, near the intersection of Southwest 71st Avenue and Fifth Street. A...
Comments / 1