BSO: Man seen on video with machete then shooting victim in face arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Lauderhill man was shot while trying to stop a burglary. It happened Tuesday morning, around 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of NW 22nd Street. According to police, two people were attempting to break into a vehicle parked at a home when the owner came out and fired a warning shot in the air. The would-be burglars, in turn, began shooting at the owner as they ran off. He was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale where he is expected to recover.

LAUDERHILL, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO