Special Weather Statement issued for Henderson, Polk Mountains by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Greenville, Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Greenville; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Pickens Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Greenville and northeastern Pickens Counties through 530 PM EDT At 455 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Pickens, or 4 miles south of Caesars Head State Park, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Travelers Rest, Slater-Marietta, Paris Mountain State Park, Table Rock State Park, Furman University, Caesars Head State Park, Jones Gap State Park, Pumpkintown, Dacusville and Cleveland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Rutherford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Greater Rutherford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Rutherford County through 545 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Rutherfordton, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Forest City, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Bostic, Shingle Hollow, Green Hill, Thermal City, Union Mills and Sunshine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba, Iredell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Catawba; Iredell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Catawba and west central Iredell Counties through 530 PM EDT At 455 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Newton, or near Claremont, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Newton, Conover, Claremont, Catawba, Lookout Shoals Lake, Lake Norman State Park, St. Stephens, Lake Norman, Sherrills Ford and Bandys. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleveland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Rutherford and western Cleveland Counties through 545 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Forest City, or near Polkville, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Shelby, Boiling Springs NC, Lawndale, Polkville, Ellenboro, Lattimore, Mooresboro, Casar, Kingstown and Sunshine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0