Special Weather Statement issued for Henderson, Polk Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Greenville; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Pickens Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Greenville and northeastern Pickens Counties through 530 PM EDT At 455 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Pickens, or 4 miles south of Caesars Head State Park, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Travelers Rest, Slater-Marietta, Paris Mountain State Park, Table Rock State Park, Furman University, Caesars Head State Park, Jones Gap State Park, Pumpkintown, Dacusville and Cleveland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO