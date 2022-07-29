ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump violates federal law by showing off presidential seal while hosting Saudi-backed golf event

By Bob Brigham
 4 days ago
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Donald Trump appears to be breaking federal law as he hosts a Saudi Arabia-backed LIV golf tournament in Bedminster, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The article is illustrated with a picture from Associated Press photographer Seth Wenig showing the presidential seal and Trump's signature on a towel attached to his golf bags.

"The seal was plastered on towels, golf carts and other items as the former president participated in the pro-am of the Saudi-sponsored tournament Thursday," the newspaper reported. "While violating this law could result in imprisonment of 'not more than six months,' a fine, or both, these punishments are rarely doled out."

In a June thread posted to Twitter, Forbes correspondent Zach Everson reported four Trump golf courses have been implicated in using the presidential seal.

Trump's golf course in the Bronx was implicated in October followed by Florida's Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in November.

And the presidential seal was also seen at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida in June.

Comments / 688

Mark DiBattista
4d ago

are going to arrest him for not tying his shoes to. how cone they didn't arrest Pelosi for tearing up documents at the house speak with Trump? the liberals are out of control and the media is fueling the fire. I can't wait for November please vote red.

Reply(55)
207
Nessa
3d ago

Wow CULTS Do exist! I mean y’all passionate to. I hope you know this man doesn’t have your best interest at heart. No politician does they are just dividing the country! It’s working to, do me a favor Try to go visit him at Mar-a-Lago I guarantee you wont make it through the gate!😂😂😂😂

Reply(92)
134
Seen too much
3d ago

If you don't enforce the LAWS do they even exist. TRUMP has been getting away with breaking our so called laws since the day he was inaugurated. Now after he has installed so many Unqualified Judges they will just continue to not follow the laws as written and even when he is convicted his Unqualified supreme court justices will just overturn the conviction.

Reply(97)
140
