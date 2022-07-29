ND offering program to help pay for air conditioning in lower-income housing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s one of those moments you remember in detail, where were you when the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis collapsed?. 15 years ago on Aug. 1, 2007, the interstate bridge, carrying rush hour traffic, crumbled beneath itself. After investigation, we would later learn 111 vehicles were on the bridge during the collapse. The tragedy took 13 lives and hurt 145 people.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO