ND offering program to help pay for air conditioning in lower-income housing

Minnesota Primary Voting Information
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - KEY 2022 ELECTION DATES IN MINNESOTA. Aug. 8: Last day for in-person early voting for primary. Sept. 23: Early voting begins for general election. Nov. 7: Last day for in-person early voting. Nov. 8: Election day. WHO CAN VOTE IN MINNESOTA?. According to the...
What to know about the Minnesota Primary election
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday, August 9 to decide who will be on the November ballot. Early voting for the primary election is already underway across the state. The Minnesota Governor and Lt. Governor seats are up for grabs. On...
After I-35W bridge collapse, Minnesota leads nation in bridge inspections and maintenance
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s one of those moments you remember in detail, where were you when the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis collapsed?. 15 years ago on Aug. 1, 2007, the interstate bridge, carrying rush hour traffic, crumbled beneath itself. After investigation, we would later learn 111 vehicles were on the bridge during the collapse. The tragedy took 13 lives and hurt 145 people.
Bail set at $1 million for Apple River stabbing suspect
HUDSON, WI (Valley News Live) - Bail has been set for one million dollars cash for the 52-year-old Minnesota man who was charged in the stabbings that happened along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin over the weekend. Nicolae Miu appeared on a TV monitor from jail for his initial...
Minnesota motorcyclist hurt after crash with black bear
PILLAGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist was hurt after hitting a black bear in central Minnesota. Pillager Fire & Rescue says a passerby came across the accident on County Road 34 just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 1. The person on the motorcycle suffered significant road rash,...
Two Minnesotans win $1 Million in Mega Millions drawing
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois hit the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, July 29, two people in Minnesota snagged $1 million prizes. The winning tickets were bought at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake and Casey’s General Store in Fridley. The...
