ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Kent city officials raise American flag at roundabout to downtown

By Steve Hunter, News
kentreporter.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kentreporter.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentreporter.com

Sound Transit installs elevated tracks over S. 320th Street in Federal Way

Federal Way’s downtown landscape is rapidly changing with the recent installation of elevated light rail tracks over South 320th Street. On July 27, Sound Transit installed the Federal Way Link Extension tracks over Federal Way’s main roadway. The elevated light rail tracks are the first infrastructure built over South 320th Street in city history.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Kent, WA
Kent, WA
Government
State
Hawaii State
publicola.com

Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents

It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
KING COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent apartment rents drop 0.4% in July; up 14% compared to last year

Apartment rents in Kent dropped 0.4% in July but are up 14% in comparison to the same time last year. Median rents in Kent stand at $1,472 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,897 for a two-bedroom, according to the latest monthly report from apartmentlist.com. Kent’s year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 11.6%, as well as the national average of 12.3%.
KENT, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#American Flag#Japanese American#Vfw Post 6785#Korean
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Ferry in Washington state damaged after crash into terminal

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was travelling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Associated Press

Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least seven people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell began a week ago. The most recent suspected heat-related death was announced by Clackamas County officials on Saturday, Portland television station KOIN-TV reported. County officials said the elderly man died in his home, where he did not have a working air conditioner. The other six suspected hyperthermia deaths occurred earlier in the week in Multnomah, Umatilla and Marion counties. Jessica Mokert-Shibley, a spokesperson with Multnomah County, said the county, the city of Portland and other organizations would keep overnight cooling centers open through Sunday evening. Nearly 250 people used the overnight shelters on Friday night, she said. Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.
PORTLAND, OR
Autoblog

Cars smashed, boat crumpled as Washington ferry rams dock

SEATTLE — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was traveling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”
SEATTLE, WA
fox40jackson.com

Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend

Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy