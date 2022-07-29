Vandals damage country club golf course in Vienna, police say

www.ffxnow.com
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
arlnow.com
Police investigating attack in Shirlington by scooter-riding kids
A trio of scooter-riding teens or tweens attacked and seriously injured someone in Shirlington early Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of S. Quincy Street and Campbell Avenue. The motive for the alleged attack is unclear. “At 4:52 a.m. on July...
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Man arrested for exposure incidents in Tysons West, police say
A 27-year-old man exposed himself multiple times at shopping centers in the Tysons West area last week, Fairfax County police say. The man was arrested last Tuesday (July 26) after allegedly exposing himself twice in front of a woman and juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section of the Walmart in Tysons West (1500 Cornerside Blvd.) that day.
Woman arrested at Manassas medical center in connection to assault on police officer
A woman was arrested at a Manassas medical facility after police say she assaulted an officer Monday morning.
Fatal Single-Car Crash In Lorton Did Involve Speeding, Alcohol: Police
A 24-year-old died from injuries sustained in a single-car crash in Lorton, police said. On July 16, Santos Casco Sierra of Maryland as driving on Richmond Highway near Woodside Lane at around 5:15 a.m., when he drove into a tree and the vehicle set on fire, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
Police arrest, charge man in connection to Walmart exposure case in Fairfax County
Police said they have arrested a man last week after he allegedly exposed himself at a Walmart department store near Vienna.
Manassas man arrested after brandishing gun, hitting man with car after road rage argument
A Manassas man was arrested on Saturday after brandishing a gun and hitting a man with his car during a road rage argument.
Police: Man shoots roommate in Vienna
Police were in the 8400 block of Wesleyan St. where Fairfax County police said a man shot his roommate
DC police investigate 2 separate Northeast DC shootings, hours apart
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating two separate shootings early Monday morning that occurred just hours apart in Northeast D.C. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 2521 Bladensburg Road NE. When officers arrived at a tow and vehicle impound lot, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox5dc.com
DC police identify man killed in double shooting; ‘vehicle of interest’ photo released
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a man they say was shot and killed Friday in a double shooting in Southeast D.C. and have released a photo they say shows a 'vehicle of interest' in the case. The shooting happened July 29 just before 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of...
Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606.
Vehicle Catches Fire In The Middle Of Montgomery County Highway
Traffic lanes on a Maryland Highway have been shut down in Montgomery County after a vehicle fire, authorities say. Officials were working to contain the vehicle fire in the middle of Southbound 270 just before Shady Grove Road around 1:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Authorities say...
WTOP
Father, son missing in Potomac River
A father and son disappeared while swimming in the Potomac River Monday evening in Charles County, Maryland, and search efforts are underway Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, state and local officials have been searching for the two near Swan Point. #CoastGuard, state, locals, search Potomac River for...
Person found dead in vehicle fire in East Baltimore
Officers found a person dead in their car after it was in engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., an officer was on patrol when he saw smoke in the 1500 block of E. Preston Street.
Police open fire, hit man near Fort Slocum Park after shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An officer-involved shooting happened around 3rd Street and Madison Drive in Northwest Saturday. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two cars started firing guns at people walking around Longfellow Street NW and Georgia Avenue NW. The people walking shot back and the cars left the area. Police found one of the […]
Dirt bike rider killed in West Baltimore crash
A dirt bike rider was killed in a crash in west Baltimore Saturday evening. Baltimore police said it happened at about 8:13 p.m. on West Franklin Street near North Fulton.
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
WTOP
Rockville police say group of boys killed ‘beloved’ neighborhood goose; $1K reward offered
Neighbors are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction after police say a group of boys killed a Canada goose in Rockville, Maryland, on Sunday night. Rockville police said they found the dead bird on the bank of Lake New Mark around 8 p.m. The...
Police identify man shot, killed by police; family of man speaks
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has released the name of the man shot and killed by police Saturday afternoon.
$10K Reward Offered Amid Takoma Park Mechanic Shooting Investigation
A reward has been offered in a Takoma Park murder investigation after a mechanic was fatally shot by an unknown suspect, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid was shot in the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, around 11:05 a.m., Saturday, July 16, according to Takoma Park police.
First responders pull woman's body out of Chesapeake Harbor Marina Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are describing a woman's death as "suspicious in nature" after first responders pulled her body out of the Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis, according to authorities.Someone called 911 to report finding the body in the harbor around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner said.They located the body in the Annapolis marina near the 2000 block of Chesapeake Harbor Drive East, Gardiner said."We call it suspicious because at this junction we don't know if it's a drowning," he said. "We don't know if it's an accident."Staff from the Office of the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, Gardiner said. The medical examiner's office will try to determine the woman's identity, he said.Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County officers will try to track down information about the woman and locate potential witnesses, Gardiner said."It does not appear to be that she was in the water for more than a day to two days," he said. "Again, that's just an estimation."
