Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew WoodruffWilliston, FL
fox13news.com
Florida butterfly garden is 6,400 square feet of natural beauty
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - In the heart of Florida, you'll reach a rainforest that is brimming with butterflies. In fact, you'll be surrounded by hundreds of them. The Butterfly Rainforest is an exhibit at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville. It’s a 6,400-square-foot enclosure filled with tropical, exotic butterflies.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gas demand increases while prices still drop
A six-week gas price drop could potentially be coming to an end as nationwide fuel demand is back on the rise. According to the AAA weekly report on Monday, cost per gallon of gas fell 14 cents in the Gainesville area from $4.16 last week to $4.02. Statewide, Florida prices went down from $4.08 to $3.92 as the national cost went down from $4.35 to $4.21.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV root beer float fundraiser to launch Saturday
The Children’s Miracle Network will host a root beer float fundraiser on Saturday at the Residence Inn in Gainesville to support UF Shands Children’s Hospital. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., participants can show up and buy tickets in the hotel lobby at 3275 SW 40th Blvd. The tickets then serve as currency to buy root beer floats, hot dogs, enter raffles, play games, do photo booths and more.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Santa Fe aims for program turnaround
Joe Szymanski is coming back home. The new head football coach of the Santa Fe football team, Szymanski played football for the Raiders in the ’90s and was part of the last state championship team in Alachua in 1994. “It’s a great feeling,” he said. “Being able to come...
mainstreetdailynews.com
COVID continues to saturate Florida
COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
IMG CB Desmond Ricks on Gators' Corey Raymond: 'He's The Best Doing It'
Elite IMG Academy cornerback Desmond Ricks recaps his latest visit with the Florida Gators.
villages-news.com
God bless the Morse family
I recently overheard an individual grumbling about the Morse family and their success with The Villages. I have known the Morse family since I lived up north. I watched them struggle when they worked, VERY HARD, as a family and a team, with much adversity, and didn’t have any immediate wealth to help. They never gave up. The more issues that arose, the harder they ALL worked, kids too, even after school. The survivors of the Morse family, ALL have this same work ethic that they were taught. They have gone through rough times in Florida as well and keep going. They have worked hard and have earned and deserve everything that They are in charge of.
alachuachronicle.com
“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”
Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
mainstreetdailynews.com
UF expects over 2,000 summer graduates
UF expects more than 2,000 students to graduate this summer over three commencement ceremonies to be held in the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Friday and Saturday. The first ceremony, celebrating 350 doctoral graduates, is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. Bachelor’s, master’s and specialist’s...
celebsbar.com
Two die in inferno after ‘homemade helicopter’ crashes in Florida
READ MORE: Young family flees 'ghostly' home after spooks leave fridge open and give Chinese burnsThe disaster site was within 100 feet from two buildings, and Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook believes the pilot diverted the helicopter, preventing the thing from crashing into the buildings, reports News4Jax.Sheriff Cook said the chopper was left "badly mangled and badly burned", reports The Sun.
WCJB
Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Gainesville, FL — 20 Top Places!
Gainesville is a gorgeous metropolis in the northern region of the sun-kissed state of Florida. It has an impressive selection of spectacular breakfast joints, perfect for a memorable culinary tour. Try mouth-watering sweet treats, like fruit parfaits, topping-loaded french toasts, buttermilk pancakes, delectable crepes, and more. Opt for savorier dishes...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua Fire activates 1st heavy rescue unit
Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) placed its newest unit into service on Tuesday morning, pushing Heavy Rescue 23 into Fire Station 23 on Fort Clark Boulevard. Harold Theus, ACRF chief, said the three-person unit represents the first heavy rescue vehicle for the county. The unit will replace ACFR’s Squad 23, which entered service in 2005.
WSVN-TV
2 killed after gyrocopter crashes, ignites during test flight near Gainesville
MELROSE, Fla. (WSVN) — Two people were killed after the pilot of a gyrocopter made an emergency landing near Gainesville, causing the aircraft to burst into flames. The experimental plane crashed into a private field on Saturday during a test flight. Area residents were shocked to learn about the...
WCJB
Father and son arrested in Levy County after opening fire at a gas station
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son were arrested after a shooting at a gas station in Levy County. Levy County deputies say Luis Carraquillo and Luis Franco tried to avoid getting arrested by fleeing to Orange County. But a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found them. Deputies say...
mainstreetdailynews.com
County voices opposition to GNV zoning plans
At a joint meeting Monday, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted unanimously to register their opposition to the City of Gainesville’s proposed changes to single-family zoning. The zoning changes, which are on the Gainesville City Commission’s agenda for Thursday, would collapse the four existing categories of...
WCJB
Multiple children, baby hospitalized after wreck on I-75
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - At least five people, including a baby, were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed on Interstate 75 near High Springs on Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened near mile marker 406 on I-75. They say one adult and four...
villages-news.com
Oxford man fatally shot at Dam Pub in Lake Panasoffkee
An Oxford man was fatally shot early Saturday morning at Dam the Pub in Lake Panasoffkee. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called before 1 a.m. to the Dam Pub at Hidden River Resort at 4666 County Road 300 and found 43-year-old Shaun Farkus dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
mainstreetdailynews.com
I-75 crash sends 5 Lake City residents to hospital
Five Lake City residents, including four children, were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a wreck on southbound I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The driver and four passengers, including a 7-month-old girl, are in serious condition at UF Shands, according to the FHP, which responded to the single-vehicle crash.
mainstreetdailynews.com
2-vehicle crash injures 5 in Gilchrist County
Five people were injured when an SUV failed to stop at an intersection along County Road 340 and struck a pickup on Sunday night in Gilchrist County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 23-year-old female from Deltona driving an SUV westbound on CR 340 around 6:45 p.m. failed to stop at the State Road 47 intersection. She struck a pickup being driven north on SR 47 by a 27-year-old male from Moultrie, Georgia. The pickup overturned and one passenger from the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
