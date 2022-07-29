Health commissioner: monkeypox ‘imminent threat’ to public health

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man who spent nearly three years behind bars for a Watertown murder, only to be found not guilty of the crime, is preparing to sue. Christopher Swem told 7 News Tuesday he’s filing a claim against the state of New York. He’s seeking compensation for what he claims were an unjust conviction, wrongful imprisonment, emotional distress, damage to his reputation.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO