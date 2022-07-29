Health commissioner: monkeypox ‘imminent threat’ to public health

www.wwnytv.com
Unborn child with heartbeat can be claimed as dependent on Georgia taxes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - An unborn child with a detectable heartbeat is now eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption. According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the 11th Circuit’s ruling on HB 481, or the Heartbeat Law, made the amendment effective on July 20, 2022.
A motion to dismantle the Farm Laborers Wage Board
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a call from state lawmakers to do away with the Farm Laborers Wage Board, among them is Assemblyman Mark Walczyk. The board has been criticized as it moves toward recommending farm workers in New York get paid overtime after 40 hours in a week.
Woman files lawsuit after being denied morning after pill from pharmacist
AITKIN, Minn. (KARE) – A Minnesota woman said she had to drive more than 100 miles for emergency contraception after she said a pharmacist denied her prescription because of his religious beliefs. The woman is now suing. With a corporate office in Plymouth, Minnesota, Thrifty White Pharmacy has 94...
Man found guilty, then not guilty, of Watertown murder takes steps to sue
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man who spent nearly three years behind bars for a Watertown murder, only to be found not guilty of the crime, is preparing to sue. Christopher Swem told 7 News Tuesday he’s filing a claim against the state of New York. He’s seeking compensation for what he claims were an unjust conviction, wrongful imprisonment, emotional distress, damage to his reputation.
North country’s final fair gets underway
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - While the rides won’t be swinging and rolling until Wednesday, the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair officially got underway Tuesday. The morning was busy in the animal barn as young people from across the county competed in the fair’s goat show. Goat...
Getting ready for the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Monday was set-up day at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Doug LaMont set up his food truck, he’s ready to feed others who were setting up. It’s his 10th year here and he’ll be one of many food trucks at this year’s fair.
St. Lawrence man dies in Theresa motorcycle crash
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Theresa Monday afternoon. New York State Police responded to a call of a motorcycle down an embankment on County Route 22 around 3 PM Monday. Police say 55-year-old Brett Vansant of Macomb missed...
Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A 7-month-old baby who was not in a car seat was one of five people seriously injured in a Florida car crash. Florida Highway Patrol said one adult and four children, including the 7-month-old, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after their SUV crashed on Interstate 75, near High Springs on Monday afternoon.
‘Desperate’ granddaughter shares photo of 98-year-old woman in flooded home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A photo of an elderly woman sitting in her Kentucky home as it filled with water and a video of her rescue went viral. The woman is 98-year-old Mae Amburgey. She was in her home with her son and grandson as the waters rose, Amburgey’s granddaughter, Missy Amburgey Crovetti told WKYT.
