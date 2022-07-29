Danny Garcia-Jose Benavidez Jr: Weigh-In Results From Barclays Center

NEW YORK – Danny Garcia planned to discuss his mental health struggles during his post-fight interview with Showtime’s Jim Gray on Saturday night. The 34-year-old Garcia just didn’t expect emotions to overwhelm him when he talked about everything he went through while working his way back to boxing. Garcia got out only a couple sentences before the Philadelphia native started to cry in the immediate aftermath of his 12-round, majority-decision victory over Jose Benavidez Jr. at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO