Danny Garcia-Jose Benavidez Jr: Weigh-In Results From Barclays Center

Thurman: Danny Garcia Can Never Pass This Test, I Beat That Boy With Bone Spurs
Do not count Keith Thurman among those who were overly impressed with Danny Garcia’s ring return. At least not to the point of reversing their shared in-ring history. Philadelphia’s Garcia ended a near 20-month layoff with a twelve-round decision win over Jose Benavidez Jr. in a terrific performance Saturday evening atop a Showtime tripleheader from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The same venue played host to Thurman’s split decision win over Garcia (37-3, 21KOs) in their March 2017 WBA/WBA unification bout between unbeaten welterweight titlists.
Adam Kownacki: I'd Like Another Fight To Leave My Fans With a Win
Barclays Center, Brooklyn - Turkish Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen (17-1, 12 KOs) scored a career-best victory via a unanimous decision (97-93 twice, 96-94) over Polish star and Brooklyn fan-favorite Adam Kownacki (20-3, 15 KOs) after 10 rounds of heavyweight action. “I truly love fighting in the U.S. and I love...
Danny Garcia On Post-Fight Interview: I Just Kept Crying; I'm Like, 'Damn, I'm A Little Bitch!'
NEW YORK – Danny Garcia planned to discuss his mental health struggles during his post-fight interview with Showtime’s Jim Gray on Saturday night. The 34-year-old Garcia just didn’t expect emotions to overwhelm him when he talked about everything he went through while working his way back to boxing. Garcia got out only a couple sentences before the Philadelphia native started to cry in the immediate aftermath of his 12-round, majority-decision victory over Jose Benavidez Jr. at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
