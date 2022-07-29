www.thenortheastgeorgian.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Georgia on August 7thKristen WaltersCornelia, GA
Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensLaurens County, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
FBI continues investigations of bomb threats directed at area colleges
Last week’s bomb threats targeting North Georgia Technical College’s Clarkesville campus on Monday and Currahee Campus in Stephens County on Tuesday were among several similar threats last week. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined state and local investigators in the probe of those incidents. "The FBI is...
vanishinggeorgia.com
A Last Look at the Georgia Guidestones
After hearing the news of the destruction of the Georgia Guidestones in the early morning hours of 6 July 2022, I decided to revisit my photographs of the place. I’ve talked to people from Elberton and most just thought of them as a curiosity, but they were a tourist attraction; how much impact they actually had on the community in this regard has always been up for debate.
accesswdun.com
NE Georgia schools not making significant changes despite new laws
As Georgia School districts prepare to welcome students back over the next week, many have spent the summer hammering out policies to comply with new laws passed by the general assembly last session. One of those bills, the so-called 'Parents Bill of Rights,' gives parents more of a say in...
Red and Black
UGA expands Georgia’s STEM program following federal grant increase
A statewide alliance led by the University of Georgia recently received a 2.5 million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) in a push to increase participation in STEM fields among students from underrepresented groups. This federal funding expansion will be specifically allocated to the Peach State Louis Stokes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuga.org
The Health Report: COVID-19 - Omicron BA.5 Variant
This week on the Georgia Health Report, in a follow-up to the previous episode of the show, which emphasized the danger and transmissibility of the Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News take a surprisingly personal look at what it’s like to have the coronavirus, and whether it’s really possible to avoid infection.
Large bear sighted near North Georgia, officials say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people...
accesswdun.com
Agents recover $2.8-million drug stash in Hall County, charge Gainesville man
A Gainesville man faces drug trafficking and distribution charges after a multi-million-dollar stash was discovered in the northwestern part of the county. “This particular investigation involves one suspect and that is Jason Mark Ayers – he’s 38, he’s from Gainesville,” said Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams. “The investigation actually involved members of the Homeland Security Investigation’s Task Force, the FBI, the DEA, and then also the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.”
nowhabersham.com
Cornelia woman among four arrested in meth trafficking investigation
A three-month investigation by federal, state, and local law enforcement led to the arrests Thursday of three suspected meth traffickers in North Georgia. They were among four suspects taken into custody during the execution of search warrants and traffic stops across the region. The investigation, dubbed Operation A Team, involved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
accesswdun.com
Murrayville man's vehicle collides with train near Alto
The Georgia State Patrol said a Murrayville man escaped injuries after his vehicle collided with a freight train near Alto Sunday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Banks County Fire & Emergency Services, along with their counterparts in Habersham County, were dispatched to a report of a person hit by a train on Apple Pie Ridge Road.
NE Ga police blotter: two DUI arrests in the same spot in Athens, deadly crash in White Co
Two allegedly drunk drivers are arrested—one of whom was stopped on suspicion of DUI and another who hit the car of the Athens-Clarke County Police Officer as he was dealing with the one who had been pulled over Atlanta Highway near Huntington Road. The police officer is described as a banged up but otherwise OK; the Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
accesswdun.com
Lanier Christian Academy advancing with plans for new campus
Lanier Christian Academy in Flowery Branch will continue with plans to expand a new campus following the approval Thursday by the Hall County Board of Commissioners of the school's bond financing plans. The commission voted unanimously on the matter as part of its consent agenda. A press release from Lanier...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Covid-19 Cases Continue to Rise in Athens
Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Athens, driven by a new variant. Meanwhile, area schools return to classes in a matter of weeks, and the county’s vaccination rate is barely above 50 percent. Public health expert Amber Schimdtke joins us to talk about what to expect in the coming months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nowhabersham.com
White County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report for June
The White County Sheriff’s office made 15 felony arrests during the month of June, that’s part of the information contained in the Monthly Activities Report for June released Friday by the Sheriff’s Office. The report shows 9 DUI arrests, 37 accident reports, 18 domestic calls, and 246...
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfire erupts outside Georgia Red Lobster
Officials said a Cherokee County deputy shot a man wanted for a domestic dispute. Police said the suspect shot at a home where his wife and daughter live.
accesswdun.com
Hall Co. drug bust leads to multiple arrests
A months-long investigation by the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and local partners leads to the arrest of four people. According to ARDEO, the investigation known as "Operation A Team" culminated when officers executed several search warrants and traffic stops on July 21. Law enforcement seized approximately 5 pounds...
Gwinnett County officials to swimmers: Stop swimming in dangerous river
Gwinnett County police have seen enough. Over the past few weeks they said they’ve caught several people swimming – where they shouldn’t be – in the dangerous currents of the Yellow River in Stone Mountain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
findingkathybrown.com
Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022
Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022 is celebrating its 52nd year of fun. As one of Helen Georgia’s most popular events, Oktoberfest is the perfect opportunity to create fun memories, enjoy the company of friends and family, and naturally drink lots of beer. Get ready for the chicken dance! The Helen,...
GBI: Deputy shoots man at Red Lobster who was wanted for trying to shoot his way into home
CANTON, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon that one of its deputies shot a man they'd been looking for after he allegedly tried to shoot his way into a home where his wife and daughter were inside. The wife and daughter were said to have...
Police shoot suspect at Cherokee County Red Lobster after domestic dispute
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway. CCSO said the incident began...
accesswdun.com
Quality Foods vice president offers insight on food inflation
Putting food on the table is more challenging now than it has ever been before. The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s economic research service found the consumer price index for food in June increased by 12.2 percent in comparison to June 2021. Warren Brown, vice president...
Comments / 0