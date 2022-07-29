ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkesville, GA

accesswdun.com

FBI continues investigations of bomb threats directed at area colleges

Last week’s bomb threats targeting North Georgia Technical College’s Clarkesville campus on Monday and Currahee Campus in Stephens County on Tuesday were among several similar threats last week. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined state and local investigators in the probe of those incidents. "The FBI is...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

A Last Look at the Georgia Guidestones

After hearing the news of the destruction of the Georgia Guidestones in the early morning hours of 6 July 2022, I decided to revisit my photographs of the place. I’ve talked to people from Elberton and most just thought of them as a curiosity, but they were a tourist attraction; how much impact they actually had on the community in this regard has always been up for debate.
accesswdun.com

NE Georgia schools not making significant changes despite new laws

As Georgia School districts prepare to welcome students back over the next week, many have spent the summer hammering out policies to comply with new laws passed by the general assembly last session. One of those bills, the so-called 'Parents Bill of Rights,' gives parents more of a say in...
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

UGA expands Georgia’s STEM program following federal grant increase

A statewide alliance led by the University of Georgia recently received a 2.5 million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) in a push to increase participation in STEM fields among students from underrepresented groups. This federal funding expansion will be specifically allocated to the Peach State Louis Stokes...
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

The Health Report: COVID-19 - Omicron BA.5 Variant

This week on the Georgia Health Report, in a follow-up to the previous episode of the show, which emphasized the danger and transmissibility of the Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News take a surprisingly personal look at what it’s like to have the coronavirus, and whether it’s really possible to avoid infection.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Agents recover $2.8-million drug stash in Hall County, charge Gainesville man

A Gainesville man faces drug trafficking and distribution charges after a multi-million-dollar stash was discovered in the northwestern part of the county. “This particular investigation involves one suspect and that is Jason Mark Ayers – he’s 38, he’s from Gainesville,” said Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams. “The investigation actually involved members of the Homeland Security Investigation’s Task Force, the FBI, the DEA, and then also the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.”
GAINESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cornelia woman among four arrested in meth trafficking investigation

A three-month investigation by federal, state, and local law enforcement led to the arrests Thursday of three suspected meth traffickers in North Georgia. They were among four suspects taken into custody during the execution of search warrants and traffic stops across the region. The investigation, dubbed Operation A Team, involved...
CORNELIA, GA
accesswdun.com

Murrayville man's vehicle collides with train near Alto

The Georgia State Patrol said a Murrayville man escaped injuries after his vehicle collided with a freight train near Alto Sunday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Banks County Fire & Emergency Services, along with their counterparts in Habersham County, were dispatched to a report of a person hit by a train on Apple Pie Ridge Road.
ALTO, GA
accesswdun.com

Lanier Christian Academy advancing with plans for new campus

Lanier Christian Academy in Flowery Branch will continue with plans to expand a new campus following the approval Thursday by the Hall County Board of Commissioners of the school's bond financing plans. The commission voted unanimously on the matter as part of its consent agenda. A press release from Lanier...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Covid-19 Cases Continue to Rise in Athens

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Athens, driven by a new variant. Meanwhile, area schools return to classes in a matter of weeks, and the county’s vaccination rate is barely above 50 percent. Public health expert Amber Schimdtke joins us to talk about what to expect in the coming months.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

White County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report for June

The White County Sheriff’s office made 15 felony arrests during the month of June, that’s part of the information contained in the Monthly Activities Report for June released Friday by the Sheriff’s Office. The report shows 9 DUI arrests, 37 accident reports, 18 domestic calls, and 246...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall Co. drug bust leads to multiple arrests

A months-long investigation by the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and local partners leads to the arrest of four people. According to ARDEO, the investigation known as "Operation A Team" culminated when officers executed several search warrants and traffic stops on July 21. Law enforcement seized approximately 5 pounds...
HALL COUNTY, GA
findingkathybrown.com

Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022

Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022 is celebrating its 52nd year of fun. As one of Helen Georgia’s most popular events, Oktoberfest is the perfect opportunity to create fun memories, enjoy the company of friends and family, and naturally drink lots of beer. Get ready for the chicken dance! The Helen,...
HELEN, GA
accesswdun.com

Quality Foods vice president offers insight on food inflation

Putting food on the table is more challenging now than it has ever been before. The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s economic research service found the consumer price index for food in June increased by 12.2 percent in comparison to June 2021. Warren Brown, vice president...
WINDER, GA

