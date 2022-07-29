Even if you don’t win big in Mega Millions, you could score some cash. Here’s how to claim it

www.sanluisobispo.com
Top winning CA Mega Millions ticket sold in Fresno, jackpot winner in Illinois
(KRON) – There may not have been a jackpot winner in California for the latest Mega Millions drawing, but some Californians still managed to get most of their lottery numbers to match. One lucky winner matched five numbers, just narrowly missing the Mega number, and snagged the four-million-dollar prize. That ticket was sold at a […]
KTLA.com
How (and when) you will receive your inflation relief check
(NEXSTAR) – Californians won’t be receiving their inflation relief payments until October at the earliest, state officials say, but you may be wondering how you can expect to receive your check once the time comes. California will issue the payments – also known as the middle class tax...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In California History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
GEICO closes California insurance offices, lays off hundreds. State is ‘monitoring’ situation
GEICO has closed all of its 38 California agent offices that sell auto and homeowners policies and other lines and has also ended the practice of selling insurance through telephone agents in the state. Three offices in Sacramento, one in Roseville, three in Fresno and one in Modesto were among...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Here's what a taste of luxury in the Bay Area could look like for a Mega Millions winner
The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $1.2 billion -- the second highest jackpot in the game's history. There are many options for what to do with that money.
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
SFGate
Want Your Own Theme Park? This $4M Castle Comes With Carnival Rides
Bumper cars, an aluminum zoo, and a castle are all available on one California property. On the market for $3,995,000, Amador Castle in Jackson, CA, offers almost 30 acres of possibilities. “When people first walk up there, it’s just shock and awe. But a lot of people don’t realize how...
California Mid-State Fair comes to an end after a 12-day run
Despite the hot weather out in Paso Robles on Sunday afternoon, people still made it out to the fair to enjoy all the fair offers one last time.
Here’s when school starts for districts in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — The calendar turned to August on Monday, which means the first day of school is around the corner for most districts in the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County. Most schools in the county begin classes in early to mid-August while some start later in the month and around September. Sacramento County: Sacramento […]
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why a Sacramento-area restaurant owner brought in a priest to talk to his workers
Last November, a few weeks after the U.S. Department of Labor had notified owners of Taqueria Garibaldi restaurants in the Sacramento area that it had evidence of overtime and record-keeping violations, one of the chain’s owners showed up at the Howe Avenue eatery with a priest, the government says.
KCRA.com
How much should you make to afford rent in California? How to check by ZIP code
It's expensive to live in California and a new report found exactly how much people need to make to afford to rent in the state, broken down by ZIP codes. In California, the "fair market rent" for a two-bedroom apartment is $2,028. That's according to a new report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. In order to afford the rent and utilities without paying more than 30% of income on housing, a household must earn $6,700 a month or $81,113 a year. It breaks down to an hourly wage of $39.01.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
60 hikers rescued as raging California wildfire spreads on the Pacific Crest Trail
An “unnerving and quite frightening” scene loomed as hikers made their way up the Pacific Crest Trail. A huge wildfire was growing, and a massive smoke plume could be seen from the iconic trail. The McKinney Fire is the largest wildfire of the season in California, according to The Sacramento Bee.
KCRA.com
‘Great step toward normalcy’: Cannabis exhibit at CA State Fair big hit with fairgoers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A first-of-its-kind exhibit at the California State Fair is proving to be a big hit with fairgoers. The California Cannabis Exhibit is a walk-through space where people can learn about the plant, celebrate the farmers and get information about where the cannabis industry is headed. Guests...
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What does a monkeypox state of emergency mean in California?
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Monday in response to the spread of monekypox across the state. But what does that mean and how does it affect your everyday life?. Here’s what The Bee knows so far:. What does a monkeypox state of emergency mean?. A...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Napa, CA — 20 Top Places!
Napa is the perfect place to go on a late-morning or early-afternoon food trip. The region in Central California is not just a popular tourist destination for its beautiful 1800s and 1900s architecture and vibrant art scene. It’s also a culinary mecca, with its multitude of dining establishments serving amazing...
10 weekend events in Sacramento | July 30-31
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a pear fair, a poetry and music show, and even a seafood and soul festival!. The weather this weekend evens out, reaching highs in the mid-90s with a southwest breeze so gather up...
Report: Paso Robles named a best small town to retire in California
Article calls Paso Robles a popular retirement spot for a ‘small-town feel with big-city amenities’. – Paso Robles was recently nominated as one of the best small towns to retire in California in The World Atlas:. “The diverse community of Paso Robles set between San Francisco and Los Angeles...
