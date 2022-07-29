ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Even if you don’t win big in Mega Millions, you could score some cash. Here’s how to claim it

By Noor Adatia
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

How (and when) you will receive your inflation relief check

(NEXSTAR) – Californians won’t be receiving their inflation relief payments until October at the earliest, state officials say, but you may be wondering how you can expect to receive your check once the time comes. California will issue the payments – also known as the middle class tax...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
FOX40

Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Want Your Own Theme Park? This $4M Castle Comes With Carnival Rides

Bumper cars, an aluminum zoo, and a castle are all available on one California property. On the market for $3,995,000, Amador Castle in Jackson, CA, offers almost 30 acres of possibilities. “When people first walk up there, it’s just shock and awe. But a lot of people don’t realize how...
JACKSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The California Lottery#North 10th St Keep
FOX40

Here’s when school starts for districts in the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — The calendar turned to August on Monday, which means the first day of school is around the corner for most districts in the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County.  Most schools in the county begin classes in early to mid-August while some start later in the month and around September. Sacramento County: Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
KCRA.com

How much should you make to afford rent in California? How to check by ZIP code

It's expensive to live in California and a new report found exactly how much people need to make to afford to rent in the state, broken down by ZIP codes. In California, the "fair market rent" for a two-bedroom apartment is $2,028. That's according to a new report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. In order to afford the rent and utilities without paying more than 30% of income on housing, a household must earn $6,700 a month or $81,113 a year. It breaks down to an hourly wage of $39.01.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynspr.org

Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What does a monkeypox state of emergency mean in California?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Monday in response to the spread of monekypox across the state. But what does that mean and how does it affect your everyday life?. Here’s what The Bee knows so far:. What does a monkeypox state of emergency mean?. A...
CALIFORNIA STATE
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Napa, CA — 20 Top Places!

Napa is the perfect place to go on a late-morning or early-afternoon food trip. The region in Central California is not just a popular tourist destination for its beautiful 1800s and 1900s architecture and vibrant art scene. It’s also a culinary mecca, with its multitude of dining establishments serving amazing...
NAPA, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Sacramento | July 30-31

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a pear fair, a poetry and music show, and even a seafood and soul festival!. The weather this weekend evens out, reaching highs in the mid-90s with a southwest breeze so gather up...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy