Getting to know William Dissen: a new addition to Elon Dining

www.elonnewsnetwork.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Best Hikes near Winston-SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
The Best Spots for Bubble Tea in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
600 Degrees offers high-end, unique concept to downtown Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An area of Winston-Salem once packed with people making cigarettes is now becoming a dining destination for foodies. The old RJ Reynolds tobacco plants downtown have been transformed into a variety of shops and restaurants. Diners can choose from a Mexican restaurant, pizzeria or a new high-end spot called 600 Degrees. 600 […]
Several local North Carolina winners in Mega Millions
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
A place where artists collaborate
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Carolina Artist Mixer is a Networking event with one goal in mind. To. bring creatives from all over the state together to showcase their work, and talents, gain exposure and communicate to find future collaborations. "This event will include live poetry and musicians to...
News Argus
1095 Hutton St Apt C
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1095-C Hutton Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103: One bedroom, one bath lower level apartment. Features spacious living room & bedroom. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in living room & bedroom. New vinyl floors in bathroom & kitchen. New appliances will be added in kitchen once leased. Washer hook-up (no dryer hook-up). Radiant (ceiling) heat & window AC. Lawn care is included. No pets allowed. Strict 2 car maximum and parking passes are required. Available now!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NC woman wins nearly $444,000 after buying $1 ticket at gas station
The woman bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway gas station on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.
Lodging
Wyndham Grand Expands Brand With Grandover Resort & Spa
PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the expansion of its flagship Wyndham Grand brand, adding Greensboro’s Grandover Resort & Spa to its global portfolio. Grandover Resort & Spa, a Wyndham Grand Hotel, offers guests a secluded retreat just minutes from downtown Greensboro. Nestled on 1,600 wooded acres,...
forsythwoman.com
Jack’s New Grass – Bonding with your power tools
Some ladies lunch, and some ladies lose themselves in their yards and flower gardens! If you are more like the second variety, Jack’s New Grass in Winston-Salem is a must-know local business, and their staff may become your new best friends. Serving Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Lewisville, and Davie County since...
forsythwoman.com
Triad Minority and Women’s Business Expo
WRITTEN BY CORPORATE PARTNER, KATHLEEN DERINGER OF TRULIANT. Over nine years ago, Reginald McCaskill, himself an entrepreneur and minority business owner, along with his wife, Aimee, saw a need in the community – and decided to address it. That need was for greater exposure and access to support for minority and women-owned businesses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing
Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
forsythwoman.com
Clemmons Corner: Out Banqueting Table– Home Decor & Gifts
It was a normal, sunny day when the vision for OBT Home Décor came into being. Owner Annie Marion was outside watching her two young children play when the name for the store came to her mind. Though the timing of opening a store wasn’t right, she put pen to paper and started writing down her ideas. Over the course of the next couple of years, she and her husband Jessup opened two vendor locations in Winston-Salem and Clemmons. This allowed them to test the market and learn the ropes of retail before diving in with both feet. Finally, in February of this year, the timing was right, and they opened their own storefront in Clemmons.
The Blessing Box is a community blessing! Free clothes, shoes, furniture, and other home goods
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad church wants to be a blessing to get food, clothes, and furniture to anyone in need. The Sharpe Road Church of Christ in Greensboro runs the Blessing Box Outreach Ministry. The giving started from the church to help the homeless, but it's grown so...
Grimsley High School to be fully renovated; some sports being relocated during construction period
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Grimsley High School is set to be fully renovated, according to Guilford County Schools. As part of the 2020 school bond program, Kiser Middle School and Brooks Global Studies are scheduled to be rebuilt. Additionally, Grimsley High School is scheduled to be fully renovated as part of the 2022 school bond […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Spots for Bubble Tea in Greensboro
Are you looking for the best boba (bubble tea) near Greensboro or High Point, North Carolina? Over the past few years since I’ve moved to North Carolina, I’ve kissed a lot of boba frogs and have only found a few princes that I can recommend without reservations. Here are my favorites, in no particular order.
Black bear spotted in Kernersville hospital parking lot
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Triad woman spotted a black bear while on her lunch break in the parking lot of the Kernersville Cone Health MedCenter on Friday. Alicia Muck said it was a 'beary' exciting day, sharing some photos and videos with WFMY of the bear. It's not the...
News Argus
1745 East Fall Street
Welden Village 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story town home with attached garage - Welden Village-3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story town home with attached garage. Beautiful floor plan. Large open kitchen with gorgeous gray cabinets and Vinyl plank flooring, Kitchen has large island for entertaining overlooking large den. Garage is off kitchen on backside of unit. Upstairs. Large loft area, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Master bath has beautiful subway tile shower with glass doors. Big walk in closet off master. Brand new washer and dryer included. Neighborhood pool. This unit has gas heat and gas hot water.
WBTV
Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors
A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot in killed on July 15 in Concord. Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The District Attorney has released...
Yardbarker
The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history
The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Where to find school supply drives, giveaways across Alamance County
Elon University and local organizations are collecting necessities ahead of 2022-23 academic year for Alamance County students. The Alamance-Burlington School System will begin its 2022-23 academic year Aug. 29, and local organizations are hosting campaigns and supply drives to collect necessary school supplies for students ahead of the new school year.
wfmynews2.com
Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The state had a total of 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing, with...
4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses
Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.
Comments / 0