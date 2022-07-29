Patrick Mahomes addresses off-season criticism: "They build you up to tear you down"

Speaking with the media from training camp on Friday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed some of the off-season criticism he has faced since the Chiefs lost in the AFC Championship game. As Mahomes told the media: “They build you up to tear you down. You have to know that.”

Mahomes was likely referring to a quote from an anonymous defensive play-caller featured in Mike Sando’s annual article placing each NFL quarterback into tiers. According to this coach, Mahomes has a flaw as a quarterback: “Take his first read away, what does he do? He runs, he scrambles, and he plays streetball:”

Meeting with the media, Mahomes also noted that he, along with Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson, have to “continually prove themselves,” calling that “funny:”

Similar to Mahomes, Jackson faced criticism in the same article. According to an anonymous defensive coordinator, even if Jackson won “12 MVPs” that coach would not consider Jackson QB1. Jackson addressed that earlier in the week, noting that the coach was “anonymous for a reason.”

And odds are you have likely followed the stories out of Arizona, where the Cardinals included an “independent film study” clause in their new deal with Murray. After a firestorm grew over the Addendum to the contact — and Murray pushed back on Thursday — the team rescinded the clause.