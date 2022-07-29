ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arabi, GA

Comments / 0

Related
DeanLand

It's Time to Think About Hunting Season(s) for Georgia's Recreational Hunters

In the dog days of summer, as temperatures and humidity reaches into the 90s on some days, some Georgia outdoors lovers are already thinking of the fall, cooler temperatures and the upcoming hunting seasons. In preparation, the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released the new 2022-2023 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Tallapoosa, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Arabi, GA
City
Oconee, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
WAFF

32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Georgia

If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Bass Fishing#Spotted Bass#Largemouth Bass#Native Species#Catch#Georgia Bass Slam
wuga.org

The Health Report: COVID-19 - Omicron BA.5 Variant

This week on the Georgia Health Report, in a follow-up to the previous episode of the show, which emphasized the danger and transmissibility of the Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News take a surprisingly personal look at what it’s like to have the coronavirus, and whether it’s really possible to avoid infection.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall

With the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas as a backdrop, Georgia schools are beginning to open their doors for fall with school safety top-of-mind for parents and teachers. Every public school in Georgia is required to have a school safety plan and conduct drills on that plan, the state Department of […] The post Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 amazing burger places in Georgia

If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Taking a Look at Lake Lanier

Many consider Lake Lanier to be the most dangerous lake in America.David Goldman / AP. America is well known for having a lot of beautiful lakes, and many people love to use them for water sports and other activities every year.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia boy selling lemonade to pay for medical bills

Less than a year after his mother died, 11-year-old Teddy Counihan was hit by a car while riding his bike around his neighborhood. His family can't afford to pay for his hospital bills, so the Georgia boy is spending his Sundays serving up lemonade to raise money.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia students benefit from the Mega Millions frenzy

ATLANTA, - Across the country people snatched up Mega Millions lottery tickets, hoping to win big. Georgia Lottery officials say everyone buying a ticket in the state is helping a student. In the Peach state, the proceeds from lottery tickets go toward education. Since the lottery first launched in Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy