Island slave descendants settle Georgia discrimination suit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An enclave of slave descendants on the Georgia coast have settled a federal lawsuit that claimed a lack of government services was eroding their island community, one of the few remaining Gullah-Geechee settlements on the Southeast U.S. coast. The agreement states residents of the tiny...
Miss Georgia welcomed home in Warner Robins after pageant
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the city of Warner Robins, July 31 will be called "Kelsey Hollis Day" from now on. In a statement welcoming back the Miss Georgia winner, mayor Larhonda Patrick proclaimed the day dedicated to her. "Now therefore, I Larhonda Patrick, mayor of Warner Robins, Georgia,...
It's Time to Think About Hunting Season(s) for Georgia's Recreational Hunters
In the dog days of summer, as temperatures and humidity reaches into the 90s on some days, some Georgia outdoors lovers are already thinking of the fall, cooler temperatures and the upcoming hunting seasons. In preparation, the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released the new 2022-2023 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
fox5atlanta.com
Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
'Music Midtown' Festival Cancels Event Amid Georgia Gun Ruling
State law prevents some entities from banning firearms on public land, presenting potential headaches for music festivals, which traditionally do so for safety.
WAFF
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
wuga.org
The Health Report: COVID-19 - Omicron BA.5 Variant
This week on the Georgia Health Report, in a follow-up to the previous episode of the show, which emphasized the danger and transmissibility of the Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News take a surprisingly personal look at what it’s like to have the coronavirus, and whether it’s really possible to avoid infection.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Around Georgia: Fallen officer honored, cookout with council canceled
GBI employees and several other law enforcement agencies lined up outside GBI headquarters to pay respects to fallen Fairburn Police Department Sergeant Jean-Harold Louis Astree. Astree died in a car crash Thursday morning. You can watch the video of the escort for Astree below. Cookout with Council canceled. Norcross City...
Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall
With the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas as a backdrop, Georgia schools are beginning to open their doors for fall with school safety top-of-mind for parents and teachers. Every public school in Georgia is required to have a school safety plan and conduct drills on that plan, the state Department of […] The post Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
4 amazing burger places in Georgia
If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.
Taking a Look at Lake Lanier
Many consider Lake Lanier to be the most dangerous lake in America.David Goldman / AP. America is well known for having a lot of beautiful lakes, and many people love to use them for water sports and other activities every year.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy selling lemonade to pay for medical bills
Less than a year after his mother died, 11-year-old Teddy Counihan was hit by a car while riding his bike around his neighborhood. His family can't afford to pay for his hospital bills, so the Georgia boy is spending his Sundays serving up lemonade to raise money.
How many people in Georgia have won Mega Millions jackpots?
ATLANTA — More than $1.2 billion is up for grabs in Friday night’s historic Mega Millions drawing. The new total released at noon is the second highest jackpot in Mega Millions history. You can watch the LIVE Mega Millions drawing every Tuesday and Friday night RIGHT HERE on...
CBS 46
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math
When Georgia lawmakers created the formula to pay for its public schools, President Ronald Reagan was celebrating the start of his second term, Purple Rain cassettes were flying off of the shelves, and children were monopolizing family TVs with their state-of-the-art Nintendo Entertainment Systems. The White House has changed occupants...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia students benefit from the Mega Millions frenzy
ATLANTA, - Across the country people snatched up Mega Millions lottery tickets, hoping to win big. Georgia Lottery officials say everyone buying a ticket in the state is helping a student. In the Peach state, the proceeds from lottery tickets go toward education. Since the lottery first launched in Georgia...
