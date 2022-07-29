Ford announces $160M investment into Ypsilanti Township’s Rawsonville Plant

www.mlive.com
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Stellantis investing $83M in Michigan for hybrid electric vehicle engine production
LANSING, MI – Stellantis is investing $99 million in three North American plants to produce a new four-cylinder turbo engine for its hybrid electric vehicles. Michigan will be getting the bulk of the investment. About $83 million will go toward retooling the FCA Dundee Engine Complex in southeast Michigan....
Stellantis investing $83 million in Dundee plant to produce new HEV engine
DUNDEE, Mich. — Stellantis is making a large investment in its Monroe County plant to produce a new engine for future automobiles. The American auto manufacturer announced Monday it is putting $83 million into the Dundee Engine plant for the production of a new four-cylinder turbocharged engine. The new 1.6-liter, I-4 turbocharged unit will eventually power two future North American Hybrid-Electric Vehicle models based on current production in Europe.
Ann Arbor bicyclist killed by SUV on his 9th ride for Make-A-Wish fundraiser
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor man was one of two bicyclists killed Saturday in Ionia County while participating in a 300-mile charity event for Make-A-Wish. Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, was killed July 30 when a suspected drunken driver crashed into him and several other cyclists riding in this year’s Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour in Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Bad contractor can't build a defense for Dearborn Heights disaster
FOX 2 - Say hi to Kevin Cupp the contractor. "You can't be filming me, dude," he said. Kevin wanted nothing to do with Rob Wolchek. Wolchek: "Here's my card. Will you call me?" Kevin: "Nope." Kevin wants nothing to do with his customers, either. "He blocked me, blocked my...
These 10 AAPS construction projects total $97M, from solar roofs to geothermal heating
ANN ARBOR, MI - From solar roof installations to bringing air conditioning to several older district buildings for the first time, it has been a busy summer of construction for Ann Arbor Public Schools. The district is busy with a number of projects funded by its 2019 $1 billion capital...
thefabricator.com
FANUC America expansion to nearly double Michigan campus
Automation technology supplier FANUC America has announced a West Campus expansion in Auburn Hills, Mich., to nearly 2 million sq. ft. The construction will include a 655,000-sq.-ft. facility to house manufacturing, engineering, and R&D projects. This investment includes the purchase of 67 acres of land, as well as the site...
‘No contact’ with Huron River advised after toxic chemical release
WIXOM, MI — The state of Michigan is urging people to avoid contact with the Huron River downstream of Wixom after a chrome plating factory released a large quantity of hexavalent chromium into a sewer system that discharges to the river. The state environmental and health departments issued a...
dbusiness.com
Troy’s Boka Marine Launches Electric, Solar-powered Pontoon Boats
Boka Marine in Troy, a division of Fenton’s American Recreational Products (ARP), is launching its new four-person pontoon product line this summer with a direct-to-consumer business model. Boka e-boats utilize the same fiberglass frame technology as its cousin, Paddle Wheeler. Instead of pedal power, however, Boka e-boats are powered...
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
Little orange kitten saved from sewer by Ann Arbor firefighters
ANN ARBOR, MI - Gretchen Comai and her daughter Gwendolyn heard an animal crying for help last Wednesday during an evening walk. After talking with their Maywood Avenue neighbors in Ann Arbor’s Dicken neighborhood, they learned the distressed sounds had been coming from the sewer for several hours. Comai called for help for the trapped creature.
Museum, library workers form new University of Michigan union
ANN ARBOR, MI - More than 200 workers who staff University of Michigan museums and libraries have formed a new union. The workers are employed in the information resource departments at all three UM campuses, according to a release from the American Federation of Teachers. The union will be known...
Ann Arbor putting $10K behind plant-based eating challenge
ANN ARBOR, MI — On a mission to get Ann Arborites eating less meat to increase health and reduce carbon footprints, the city is launching a plant-based eating challenge. The city is putting $10,000 behind the effort, partnering with VegMichigan, a group promoting plant-based eating, the city’s sustainability office announced this week.
Live election results for Aug. 2 primary in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County voters are deciding contested primaries in local elections and a significant tax proposal for public transit while also choosing from a slew of state House and Senate candidates during the election on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot are key mayoral and City Council...
‘People are devastated:’ At hearing, PFAS harms take center stage
EAST LANSING, MI — To say contamination at the former Wurtsmith Air Force base has harmed Craig Minor and his family would be putting it mildly. Minor, a retired lieutenant colonel, lived with his wife, Carrie, in Oscoda in the mid-1980s, when base drinking water came from on-site groundwater wells.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Homeowner fed up with constant littering by City of Detroit employees
DETROIT – A single mom of two on the west side of Detroit is having a trash problem. She lives across from the Davison Yard, which is where some city employees work. She claims to have seen them littering and says it often ends with her cleaning it up.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Primary Election results: House District 12
When the 2022 Census was being conducted, it was largely assumed that Michigan would lose a seat in Congress, which it did, but a huge benefactor was Rashida Tlaib who is now running in a very safe district for Democrats. While the district is believed to be safe for Democrats,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
hourdetroit.com
The Faces of Michigan’s #1 Real Estate Office — Keller Williams Domain
210 S. OLD WOODWARD AVE. STE. 200, BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009 | 248-590-0800 | KELLERWILLIAMSDOMAIN.COM. In less than five years, KW Domain has become the No. 1 real estate office in Michigan*. This success stems from its culture of collaboration, world-class training and coaching, and cutting-edge technology. As stakeholders in the...
First Watch bringing new brunch spot to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - Brunch-goers, rejoice! A new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. First Watch, which has six locations across Michigan, is set to open an Ann Arbor location in mid-September at 3059 Oak Valley Drive. It also has plans to open a Novi restaurant soon, bringing the total number of locations in the state to eight. The company currently has more than 400 locations across the country.
