Island slave descendants settle Georgia discrimination suit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An enclave of slave descendants on the Georgia coast have settled a federal lawsuit that claimed a lack of government services was eroding their island community, one of the few remaining Gullah-Geechee settlements on the Southeast U.S. coast. The agreement states residents of the tiny...
Country Music Superstar Kenny Chesney, Volunteers, Government Are Helping Restore Georgia's Coastal Marine Vibrancy
Georgia fans of country music superstar Kenny Chesney likely can sing many of his songs about oceans, islands and beaches. From his 2002 album "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems" continuing to the 2022 "Here and Now," Chesney includes his love of the ocean and the peace he finds on the water as frequent inspiration for hit songs.
Tear out your lawn, save California
Los Angeles County residents have been removing their lawns to save money and water during the megadrought.
It's Time to Think About Hunting Season(s) for Georgia's Recreational Hunters
In the dog days of summer, as temperatures and humidity reaches into the 90s on some days, some Georgia outdoors lovers are already thinking of the fall, cooler temperatures and the upcoming hunting seasons. In preparation, the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released the new 2022-2023 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide.
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia
From blooming hydrangeas to trees dancing with Spanish moss, Savannah, Ga. embodies everything about Southern charm. There’s nothing quite like the quaint, artsy town of Savannah with its historic homes and grassy squares nestled in between the streets. Over the years, I’ve gathered a list of my must-visit places in the town. Check out these spots to visit when you plan your trip.
