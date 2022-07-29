ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore earning the trust of Patrick Mahomes

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQzeS_0gxmdsFb00

With Tyreek Hill now down in South Beach catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa, the Kansas City Chiefs have some new faces in the wide receiver room. The team signed both Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency, but a rookie is resetting expectations as training camp unfolds thanks to his what he did in college, and what he is doing in practice.

He is now earning the trust of his quarterback.

Rookie Skyy Moore is one of the players turning heads at practice, including that of Patrick Mahomes. During his meeting with the media on Friday, the quarterback talked about how Moore is earning his trust, and that of the coaching staff’s:

Moore was one of the top receiver options in a deep and impressive rookie class. We graded him as one of the top 16 receivers in the draft class, and here is what we wrote about him at the time:

Moore walks into an NFL locker room as a Day One option as a slot receiver. But there is much more to his game than just a player that needs a two-way go to get separation. Moore can play on the boundary, and can play very well against press-aligned defenders. With shifty footwork off the line and a violent array of hand swipes, he can beat jams and get into his routes quickly off the line of scrimmage. Studying him I saw 24 different reps against press-aligned defenders in his games against Michigan and Pittsburgh, the toughest competition he faced this past season.

Against Pittsburgh, he caught 11 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

This play against Northern Illinois is a prime example of how he can beat a defender off the line and establish leverage early in the down:

We will get to his player comparison in a moment, but this is the play that caused me to write down that comparison next to Moore’s name:

Even the body movement after the catch is reminiscent of this former NFL player.

But despite offering a floor as a starting slot receiver, thanks to his ability to beat press-aligned defenders Moore brings versatility to the table. Western Michigan used him along the boundary, as he saw over 500 snaps on the outside, and around 250 from the slot. Teams can use him as an outside receiver in packages, and he might have a role as a Z receiver in the NFL instead of a pure slot option.

That player comparison for those wondering? Julian Edelman.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Bills' Stefon responds to Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'Not one' catch in the SB trash talk

As the NFL Network continues their tours around NFL training camps, the extremely fun rivalry between the Brothers Diggs continues on the national level. The Maryland natives train with each other in the offseason, formerly as receivers until Diggs was moved to cornerback while playing for the University of Alabama. As the older brother Stefon’s team, the Buffalo Bills, have ascended to Super Bowl caliber the natural conversation turns to whether the two could square off against each other in the big game.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks become overwhelming favorites to land blue-chip WR out of Arizona

It didn’t take long for the Oregon Ducks to become the front runners in the recruitment for 4-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. After the blue-chip prospect showed out and had a great performance at Oregon’s Saturday Night Live camp, the Ducks extended an offer. From there, the Crystal Ball predictions started flooding in. According to a total of 6 predictions, all logged within the past 24 hours, Oregon is an overwhelming favorite to land Lane, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 49 WR and No. 371 overall player in the 2023 class. Lane has a close relationship with Ducks freshman WR Kyler Kasper, who traveled with him to Eugene this weekend ahead of his first season with the Ducks. There is no telling when Lane might make his commitment, but Duck fans should feel confident about him choosing to come to Eugene. Crystal Ball Prediction Film Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 AZ WR Rivals 3 5.7 AZ WR ESPN 3 78 AZ WR On3 Recruiting 4 90 AZ WR 247 Composite 4 0.8940 AZ WR Vitals Hometown Mesa, Arizona Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-5 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022 Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Auburn Tigers Iowa State Cyclones Twitterhttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/155374889344730726411
EUGENE, OR
ClutchPoints

Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving

The Kansas City Chiefs had a rather bizarre 2021 season. After making it all the way to the Super Bowl the year prior, the team fell flat in the first few weeks. Their defense was atrocious, and their offense just couldn’t bail them out of the holes they dug themselves in. They did eventually recover, […] The post Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rookie#The Kansas City Chiefs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury update: Cowboys held WR CeeDee Lamb out of team drills Saturday

The Dallas Cowboys don’t have the league’s deepest WR rotation anymore. After trading away Amari Cooper and letting Cedric Wilson go to Miami in free agency, the unit is taking on a new look in 2022. It is of course spearheaded by emerging superstar CeeDee Lamb, who has over 2,000 receiving yards in his first two seasons. He will be an integral part to their passing offense as it appears Dallas is looking to support him with specialized weapons, at least until Michael Gallup returns to the field following his January ACL tear.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Nebraska WR Lands NFL Media Job

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will be a TV football analyst for the New York Jets this season. Enunwa discussed the job with Jim Gehman of the Jets’ official site. “It’s working with Eric Allen and the Jets pre- and post-game shows,” Enunwa said. “It’s something new for me. I obviously did media with the Jets and enjoyed doing different things that I had to do, but this is a whole different experience. I’m looking forward to growing in it. The goal for me is to just continue to grow, continue to learn. The reward of challenging myself and trying...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF tabs Panthers' 'secret superstar' heading into 2022 season

Plenty of hog mollies have come and gone along the Carolina Panthers’ offensive line since 2017. But there has been one shining constant. And that constant is right tackle Taylor Moton, who was named the team’s “secret superstar” by Pro Football Focus as we head into the 2022 campaign. Lead NFL analyst Sam Monson writes that the sixth-year veteran is amongst the game’s best big men, even if he hasn’t gotten the recognition for it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys host former 1st-round pass rusher on free agency visit Saturday

Potential is a dangerous word in the world of professional sport. The label only truly has a positive connotation during a player’s first, maybe second season. After that, being labeled as having potential means an unreached ceiling, expectations unmet. It means high production has been flashed but unrealized. Takkarist McKinley has potential, but he’s a long way from the expectations that surrounded him as a 2017 first-round pick of Dan Quinn and the Atlanta Falcons.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated list of Vikings free agents still left unsigned

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for their first padded practice in their second week of training camp, while former players for the team are still looking for a job. There are multiple key veteran players, including four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr, waiting around for the right offer from another team. Granted, it was recently reported that the Dallas Cowboys should be one of the teams to watch out for as a potential suitor for Barr.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy