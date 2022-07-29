Please Keep This Mustache Far Away From Me

www.thecut.com
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
Click here to read the full article. “And Just Like That…” made a return to the spotlight on Monday evening at the 2022 Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards. For the occasion, the HBO Max series‘ costume designers, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, were given the Influencers Award at the ceremony. While presenting with co-stars Sarita Choudhury and Mario Cantone at the 26th annual event on Monday night, Karen Pittman gleamed in a chocolate brown Christopher Kane dress. Her sleek Fall 2022 number included a structured leather bodice and slim-fitting midi-length skirt covered in sparkling crystals. Round gold, white and red post earrings,...
