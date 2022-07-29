www.worldpropertyjournal.com
geekwire.com
Seattle startup Shelf Engine lays off 43 employees due to ‘challenging economic conditions’
Shelf Engine is the latest Seattle startup to cut its workforce. The company, which helps grocers manage food orders, confirmed to GeekWire that it laid off 43 employees due to “challenging economic conditions.” It didn’t provide an updated headcount; the startup employed 200 people in September when it raised cash from a group of celebrities. According to LinkedIn, the company currently has around 150 employees.
Unilever Sees Growth in B2B eCommerce Segment
Unilever has seen eCommerce become a driving force in the second quarter, with that now being 14% of turnover — a rise from 6% from 2019, according to half year results released by Unilever on June 26. This came with growth in both the U.S. and Indian markets, though...
Food and Beverage Brands Leverage Supply Chain Advantage to Combat Private-Label Shift
As food and beverage companies continue to lose customers to private-label competitors, many are doubling down on the advantages that they have to hold their own. Global food and beverage giant Nestlé, for its part, argues that its strength in supply chain relative to private-label brands, at a time when there are so many disruptions and setbacks, helps the company’s products hold their own against grocers’ own-brand offerings.
Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock Profits from ESG Leaders
It was a bit late to the party, but Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock (VEIGX) is having a blast so far. The fund launched in 2019—well into the ESG investing trend, which places as much value on environmental, social and corporate governance criteria as on financial measures when selecting stocks. Over the past three years, managers Mark Mandel and Yolanda Courtines, of subadvisory firm Wellington Management, have delivered a 10.1% annualized return. That beat the fund’s bogey, the FTSE All-World index, as well as the typical global large-company stock fund with an ESG focus.
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
geekwire.com
Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring
Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap
Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
CNBC
Sustainable ESG strategies: What eco-conscious ETF investors may need to know
Venturing into sustainable funds is a growing trend for eco-conscious investors. There are now more than 550 ESG funds, which allocate according to environmental, social and governance issues, according to Morningstar. "We're seeing an evolution of sustainable products right now," said Jon Hale, global head of sustainability at Morningstar, in...
Tech industry’s massive 2022 layoffs are sign of a ‘boomerang’ effect, LinkedIn economist says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The 2010s were a booming decade for the tech sector, but so far, 2022 has been a year of bust that has dragged the industry back down to Earth. Amid...
Tech's great layoffs: Over 30,000 tech employees lost their jobs as of July. These are their stories in their own words.
Over 30,000 tech workers have lost their job as of July. Insider spoke to employees from Tesla to Coinbase to hear their stories. These are their stories of the personal and economic toll of layoffs in the industry. According to the latest data from the US department of labor, unemployment...
Is This Fast-Growing Cybersecurity Stock a Buy?
Investors might soon wish they had bought SentinelOne at today's prices.
Zilliant Appoints Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Zilliant (or the “Company”), the industry leader in end-to-end pricing and revenue operations and intelligence software, today announced the appointment of Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Yammine, who most recently served as the Senior Vice President & General Manager of Salesforce Revenue Cloud, brings unique qualifications and more than 20 years of leadership experience in enterprise software and technology consulting. He is joining Zilliant following its recent acquisition by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”). MDP’s strong support and Yammine’s appointment as CEO provide Zilliant with world-class resources and expertise to further accelerate its innovation and strengthen its market leadership position. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005015/en/ Zilliant Appoints Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
US Leads Semiconductor R&D Investment for 2021; Asia Gains Ground
IC Insight's report on worldwide investment in semcidonductor R&D paints the US as the undisputed leader. But its advantage is trailing sideways, while Asia-Pacific bursts through the scene. Are future investments in US and Europe enough to stem the tide?
Today in the Connected Economy: Uber Offers Drivers Perks, Debit Card
Today in the connected economy, Uber debuts new features designed to offer more flexibility to its team of drivers. Also, Hertz reaps the benefits of investing in connected cars, while Amazon and Google see growth in their cloud operations. Uber has launched a pair of features — and a new...
Motley Fool
What Recession? 5 Stocks Leading the Nasdaq to Its Best Month Since 2020
Apple and Amazon reported better-than-expected results despite ongoing supply chain issues and macroeconomic challenges. Many smaller tech stocks are rallying, including Five9, on solid earnings reports. Many renewable energy stocks are rising as the Senate looks poised to pass a sweeping bill that includes major funding to promote efforts to...
Nio July Deliveries Fall 22% Sequentially: EV Maker Flags Production Woes From Casting Parts Shortage
Nio Inc. NIO on Monday announced that its July deliveries rose year-over-year but declined sequentially. Separately, rumors of an ultra-cheap, third brand from the company floated around in local Chinese media. What Happened: Shanghai-based Nio delivered 10,052 vehicles in July, representing 26.7% year-over-year growth. This, however, represented a 22.4% drop...
Zeta Announces Promotion of Matthew Mobley to President of CRM
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced the promotion of Matthew Mobley to President of Customer Relationship Management (CRM). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006019/en/ Matthew Mobley was promoted to President of CRM at Zeta Global. (Photo: Business Wire)
EY names Saulius Adomaitis to lead oil and gas business
LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Big Four accounting firm Ernst & Young said on Thursday it had appointed Saulius Adomaitis as the new head of its oil and gas business, which will receive a $500 million boost to expand its focus on the energy transition.
Pearson reiterates outlook as new structure boosts growth
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Education group Pearson (PSON.L) reiterated its full-year profit outlook on Monday and said its new integrated structure under boss Andy Bird was helping to save costs and grow the top line.
TechCrunch
Equal Ventures has a new pair of funds, filings show
The investment firm is led by two investors, Richard Kerby and Rick Zullo, equal partners in the firm. Kerby declined to comment about the funds over email. Equal Ventures looks to be the first institutional investor in a startup, a level of conviction that means that it is more focused on a concentrated portfolio than small checks in a widespread group of startups. The firm’s portfolio includes Ghost, a marketplace that connects brands with extra inventory to retailers; Block Renovation, a platform that productizes the home renovation experience for consumers; and Smarthop, which helps truckers optimize their work.
