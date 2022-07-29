ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant

By Ellen
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYctH_0gxmdgu700
Ellen

If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway.

This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.

So whether you are looking for a quick family getaway, date night, or simply a nice night out with friends this restaurant is sure to amaze you and your taste buds.

LOLA is located in the downtown area of Covington, La. The restaurant first opened its doors in 2006 and has become quite the talk of the town since then.

Of course, this is an atmosphere that you won’t really find anywhere else so it is the perfect excuse to stop in and check out all the tasty dishes that are on the menu. LOLA is locally owned and operated and the owners have done an amazing job of transforming this train into a whole experience that you won’t forget. They even transformed the caboose of the train into the kitchen area. All of the original doors and bricks were kept to make sure that the guest gets an authentic experience.

If you are like me and what to take a peek at the menu before you stop in don't worry you are going to find something for everyone. Plus, every single dish sounds absolutely amazing.

You can find LOLA at 517 N New Hampshire Street in Covington, La.

10 Smallest Towns in Louisiana

Seven Crazy Louisiana Town Names Explained

Not-So-Nice Nicknames for 10 Louisiana Towns

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be

Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox13memphis.com

Photos: Mystikal through the years

Photos: Mystikal through the years NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 07: Mystikal performs during the 2011 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 6 presented by Shell at The Fair Grounds Race Course on May 7, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Covington, LA
Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Covington, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
Covington, LA
Lifestyle
myneworleans.com

GW Fins Announces COOLinary Menu

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beginning today, August 1, GW Fins’ Executive Chef Michael Nelson will be creating dishes highlighting the most pristine seafood and fabulously fresh, local ingredients into a stellar 3-course menu for our guests to enjoy every evening. Below is GW Fins’ sample menu only....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Google Maps#Smartphone App#Food Drink#N New Hampshire Street
WWL

Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied

NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Louisiana

Is there a better game day snack than chicken wings, loading up your plate as you watch your favorite past time? Whether you want a spicy Buffalo wing with cooling ranch or bleu cheese dressing or a sweeter barbecue or flavorful garlic sauce, your perfect chicken wing is just a bite away.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hwy.co

Soul Food You Have to Eat When Visiting New Orleans

Cajun and Creole flavors usually get top billing, but New Orleans soul food is in a class of its own. These are the kind of rib-sticking, lip-smacking flavors that many of the city’s natives serve up with pride. Follow us down to Louisiana for the unforgettable tastes of this enduring style of authentic down-home cooking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Spanish company to build $35 million plant in New Orleans East, its first location in U.S.

A Spanish cement company said it will build a $35 million manufacturing plant in New Orleans East that will create 70 jobs. The jobs at the Calucem plant will have an average salary of $51,700, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Another 158 indirect jobs would be created in metro New Orleans, and construction will create 150 jobs at its peak.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy