Eugene, OR

Everything Oregon coach Dan Lanning said at Pac-12 Media Day

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMSSE_0gxmddFw00

The official mark that the college football season is right around the corner — media days are here.

The Pac-12 is hosting its annual media day on Friday, and the commissioner, as well as coaches and players from all 12 schools, are in attendance and taking questions from the media. Of course, this is a bit of a contentious time for the conference with USC and UCLA announcing their plans to leave for the Big Ten in the coming years.

While that is the major storyline, we particularly wanted to focus on what Oregon coach Dan Lanning had to say on Friday. Ahead of his first season with the Ducks, there are a lot of questions to answer. Here’s some of what he said during the press conference:

Pitching the Ducks

https://twitter.com/JamesCrepea/status/1553052029622239232

More Pitching the Ducks

https://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1553052193455947776

Injury Update

https://twitter.com/jarrid_denney/status/1553057325153325056

Conference Expansion

https://twitter.com/Pac12Network/status/1553063749992448000

A Strong Brand

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1553068390469607424

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

