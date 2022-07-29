ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things Will Get Awkward if Jazz Don't Trade Donovan Mitchell

By James Lewis
If a Donovan Mitchell trade is not facilitated, it will be awkward at Jazz training camp.

Although not likely, Donovan Mitchell could begin the 2022-2023 NBA season in a Utah Jazz uniform. Multiple rumors indicated a purported trade package between the New York Knicks and Jazz.

The imminent Mitchell-to-New-York trade has yet to materialize, and as many as six additional NBA teams decided to partake in the bidding war for the All-Star's services. If Mitchell remains under contract with the Jazz, can you imagine how awkward the team's training camp will be, let alone this NBA season?

Although we have about two months to go before NBA training camps unfold, most teams are already vibing with their players and building chemistry to begin the season. Whether the Jazz are going rebuild or go full tank mode, at some point, this team must move forward and establish a simple culture.

The Jazz have experienced choas since former head coach Quin Snyder stepped away from the team, and the uncertainty continues be overwhelming.

Most NBA teams take the general stance of a trade being a business move, and they're usually one-sided. Mitchell did not ask to be traded. Entertaining the notion was an organizational decision.

Teams should reconsider how players are actually treated prior to a trade. What would have been so difficult for Jazz executives to meet with the players they traded or plan to trade?

This could also apply to all NBA teams as business deals are not always simplistic, but a communicated business transaction at least provides clarity. Not saying NBA players are angels, but the atmosphere and tone suggest this situation could have been handled differently.

If Mitchell starts the season in Utah, what would be his attitude towards the Jazz front office and his teammates, and vice versa? One must wonder what type of effort would be displayed by a player who may feel unwanted or was on the trading block.

Mitchell's talent makes him attractive to almost any team, but what realistically can the trading partner return, or even better, what will trading partners get back in value?

The longer an All-Star is available via trade, the closer his current team is to retaining his services. A case in point pertains to Kevin Durant, who is also an NBA All-Star.

The Brooklyn Nets have reviewed multiple trade offers yet Durant remains unmoved. Everyone expects Mitchell to be traded, but if a deal does not materialize, awkwardness is full speed ahead, and the Jazz may experience a rough start to the season.

