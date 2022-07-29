Mystery Book Club July Events Rescheduled – Aug. 2. Reminder: the Perry Public Library Mystery Book Club events for July have been rescheduled. The group will gather in person at 2 p.m. on Aug. 2 in the library Community Room to watch the recorded Author Talk, which will be followed by the book discussion with Mary Murphy. The three featured titles for July are: "The Lies I Tell" by Julie Clark, "And There He Kept Her" by Joshua Moehling and "The New Neighbor" by Carter Wilson. Everyone is welcome to join the Mystery Book Club at any time, but registration is required. Books are available for participants. For more information or to register, visit the library's website, call the library: 515-465-3569, or visit in person.

PERRY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO