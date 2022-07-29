ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brooke Eden Revels in the Freedom to Be Vulnerable on Her New EP: 'I Have Nothing to Hide'

By Nancy Kruh
People
People
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
people.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity

Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Brooke Eden
Person
Mickey Guyton
People

Teresa Giudice Celebrates Bridal Shower with Real Housewives Stars Ahead of Luis Ruelas Wedding

Teresa Giudice is celebrating her upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas with the best of them. On Saturday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a fun-filled bridal shower that was attended by some of her closest Real Housewives pals. A number of Housewives, and Giudice's other friends, shared a glimpse into the gathering on social media. But some RHONJ faces, like Melissa Gorga and Dina Manzo, were notably absent from the occasion.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jennifer Aniston Made These Pretty Rings Sell Out, but They're Finally Back in Stock — and on Sale

Some celebrities walk around wearing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry on any given day. Just last month, Adele wore three Van Cleef bracelets, worth $4,000 each, while boating in Italy, and Vanessa Hudgens seems to wear her $6,900 Cartier Love bracelet almost daily. But there's one jewelry brand that a slew of stars wear that won't cost you a pretty penny: BaubleBar.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Wedding#Country Radio
People

Jackson Wang Gets Candid About His 'No Filter' Solo Album and New Single: 'I'm in My Most Raw Form'

Jackson Wang is coming off the most difficult year and a half of his life — and opening up about the unfiltered album he has to show for it. In January 2021, the singer and rapper, 28, and his bandmates in the K-pop group GOT7 parted ways with their record label, JYP, after more than seven years. And while the group has vowed to stick together (they just released new music in May), for Wang, it was the start of a tumultuous period of personal and professional uncertainty.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Mandy Moore Says She's 'So Grateful' for Time with 'Sweet' Son Gus Before He Becomes a Big Brother

Mandy Moore is cherishing her time with her son before she becomes a mother of two!. The This is Us alum, 38, shared an adorable picture of 17-month-old son August "Gus" – whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith – on her Instagram Story Monday, writing, "Can't stand it. So grateful for this time with my sweet boy before he becomes a big brother."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Taylor Sheridan’s Wife Nicole Muirbrook: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 9 Years

Taylor Sheridan, 52, has had a successful career as a filmmaker and actor in many features over the years, including the television series, Yellowstone, but it turns out he also has a tightknit personal life. The hunky star has been married to Nicole Muirbrook, 39, since 2013 and they lead a pretty private but cozy life together in Weatherford, Texas. Unlike other Hollywood couples, the lovebirds aren’t often seen in the spotlight and generally keep to themselves, but they sometimes share sweet moments on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their romance.
WEATHERFORD, TX
People

Twitter Goes Wild After a Fan of The Jetsons Says George Jetson Will Supposedly Be Born on July 31

If an online fan is correct, George Jetson from the iconic 1960s television series The Jetsons will be born on Sunday. In a tweet on Thursday, fan Brendan Kergin shared a chart from the character's online fan page, which includes George's basic information, such as his dad's name Montague, his wife's name Jane and his catchphrase: "Jane! Stop this crazy thing!"
TV & VIDEOS
People

People

295K+
Followers
48K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy