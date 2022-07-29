Brooke Eden Revels in the Freedom to Be Vulnerable on Her New EP: 'I Have Nothing to Hide'

Jackson Wang is coming off the most difficult year and a half of his life — and opening up about the unfiltered album he has to show for it. In January 2021, the singer and rapper, 28, and his bandmates in the K-pop group GOT7 parted ways with their record label, JYP, after more than seven years. And while the group has vowed to stick together (they just released new music in May), for Wang, it was the start of a tumultuous period of personal and professional uncertainty.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 MINUTES AGO