PHOTOS: Impact of Kentucky floods

California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
California claims to know how much climate-warming gas is going into the air from within its borders. It’s the law: California limits climate pollution and each year the limits get stricter. The state has also been a major oil and gas producer for more than a century, and authorities...
What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?
Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
Many DC drivers speed in school zones, study says
Many drivers in the District speed through school zones and ignore signs that tell them to slow down, according to a new report from the traffic analytics company INRIX. The company said that it examined “the road network around 27 schools in D.C.” because of the “increased attention being paid to streets around schools.”
National Night Out events in DC, Md. and Va.
Tuesday night marks the 39th annual National Night Out, and there will be events across D.C. Maryland and Virginia. National Night Out aims for the police and the community to come together to try to build bridges. According to the National Night Out website, “it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”
Help wanted: DC government looks to fill lots of vacancies
If you’re looking for a job, the D.C. government is looking to fill some 1,000 vacancies. The District’s Department of Human Resources is hosting a virtual job fair next week, but if you’re interested, you need to register ahead of time. “Registration is open, and it will...
Former rivals offer Wes Moore their full support at Democratic unity rally
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. They are running against Republicans who have described as unelectable extremists. But Maryland Democrats came together on Monday to declare that they will campaign hard between now and November — and that they will not take any race for granted.
4 DC firefighters file $10 million lawsuit alleging race, gender discrimination
Four D.C. firefighters have filed a $10 million race and gender discrimination lawsuit against the District. In their lawsuit, veteran firefighters Jadonna Sanders, Shalonda Smith, Takeva Thomas and Bolatito Ajose — four African American women — said that they have experienced racial and gender discrimination in pay and promotions, and have faced harsher discipline than their white colleagues.
Maryland private flight company that’s bringing down prices raises $9.75M for expansion
Annapolis, Maryland-based aviation startup AeroVanti, which launched its membership-based private charter flight service last summer, has raised $9.75 million from investors to expand its business. AeroVanti founder Patrick Britton-Harr, a pilot who knew mainstream charter and timeshare air travel companies were charging more than needed, has built the AeroVanti model...
Too close to call: Tight race for Montgomery Co. executive as primary results still being counted
It’s been almost two weeks since the Maryland primary election but the Democratic candidate for Montgomery County executive is still too close to call. As of Monday, incumbent Marc Elrich is narrowly leading at 39.29% with 49,804 votes over challenger David Blair, who trails at 39.2% and 49,684 votes.
