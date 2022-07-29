Eagles 2022 training camp practice notes, Day 2: Jalen Hurts and the offense sputter

www.phillyvoice.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe Mertens
Related
VIDEO: Practice Ends Early After Fights Breakout at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
Things getting a little too chippy up in Atlanta?
Yardbarker
Expert Predicts Eagles Will Win the NFC East
On Tuesday, USA Today (Subscriber-Only) NFL experts submitted their official predictions for each team in 2022. With training camp finally underway, they included records, standout players, and even playoff fate. Each analysis was detailed, including the Eagles. Without further adieu, let’s take a look at what they had to say:
NFL・
Report: 1 Steelers Quarterback Has Gotten All The First-Team Reps
Three quarterbacks appear to be in contention for the starting job in Pittsburgh. Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are all competing for the QB1 job this fall. However, the job appears to be Trubisky's to lose. According to Pro Football Talk, Trubisky has gotten all of the first-team...
Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Kenny Pickett Surpasses Mason Rudolph
The Pittsburgh Steelers moved their rookie quarterback to the second-team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Jordan Davis learning from Jason Kelce, adding new reps to arsenal in getting acclimated with Eagles defense
PHILADELPHIA -- Being intimated when seeing Jordan Davis line up is natural. Listed at 336 pounds, Davis is arguably one of the biggest defensive linemen the Philadelphia Eagles have employed in years -- and he's playing to the size of his natural frame. Davis had his fair share of wins...
Yardbarker
Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury
LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an ankle injury following the first practice of Week 2 at training camp. Harris called trainers over while holding his shoe and hobbled to the sideline with head trainer John Norwig. He continued to be evaluated on the sideline, testing weight on his left ankle.
NBC Sports
Eagles rookie felt like he belonged from Day 1
When the Eagles opened training camp last week, Jason Kelce was still recovering from a bout of COVID and did not practice. The rookie second-round pick from the first snap of his first training camp practice was inserted into the first-team offense in place of an all-time great in the middle of one of the best offensive lines in football.
Two Sixers legends named to Philadelphia sports Mount Rushmore
To be on a city’s Mount Rushmore of sports, one has to be more than exceptional in the game. They have to be terrific in every sense of the word and be able to put the team above themselves more often than not. The Philadelphia 76ers have a number...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dolphins’ owner suspended, fined $1.5M; team loses draft picks
The NFL on Tuesday suspended and fined Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and stripped the team of two draft picks
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Matthew Stafford builds chemistry with new receiver, DK Metcalf returns
It was the Tyreek Hill Show in Miami on Saturday. The Miami Dolphins receiver opened practice by addressing fans, welcoming them to 2022 NFL training camp before landing a flip on the field to get them hyped. Later in practice, he connected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a 65-yard strike...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants
Commanders HC Ron Rivera has plans to bring WR Curtis Samuel into the offense slowly to cut down the risk of injury moving forward. “He came in and did the beginning of practice,” Rivera said during his appearance on the Sports Junkies podcast. “Then we slowed him down. Trying to ramp him up, get him going, then be careful. He’s missed a lot of football, and you don’t just wanna throw guys out there, and all of a sudden expose them to too much. So, you’ve gotta kind of work your way into it.”
NBC Sports
Do Eagles already have their next DC in waiting?
If the Eagles defense improves the way some think it will in 2022, Jonathan Gannon is probably gone. After all, Gannon already had three head coaching interviews this past offseason coming off his first year as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. So if that unit exceeds expectations, it stands to reason that another team will probably hire him away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Camp notes, 8/1: Commanders QBs plagued by interceptions
ASHBURN — No quarterback emerged unscathed from Monday's training camp practice for the Washington Commanders, as Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell were all picked off in team-wide drills. Wentz actually turned it over three times in the air, while his backup and his backup's backup were responsible for one apiece.
Comments / 0