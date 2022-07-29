Eagles 2022 training camp practice notes, Day 2: Jalen Hurts and the offense sputter

Commanders HC Ron Rivera has plans to bring WR Curtis Samuel into the offense slowly to cut down the risk of injury moving forward. “He came in and did the beginning of practice,” Rivera said during his appearance on the Sports Junkies podcast. “Then we slowed him down. Trying to ramp him up, get him going, then be careful. He’s missed a lot of football, and you don’t just wanna throw guys out there, and all of a sudden expose them to too much. So, you’ve gotta kind of work your way into it.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO