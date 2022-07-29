ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
DALLAS, TX
Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
NFL
Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever

The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
NFL
Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo

It's good to be Sean McVay these days. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is coming off a Super Bowl season, his first as an NFL head coach. It's been a year of rings for McVay, too. The young NFL head coach married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, earlier this...
NFL
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
DENVER, CO
Injuries For Packers Could Hurt Team In Week One

The Green Bay Packers can’t seem to catch a break in 2022. Their offseason would see them dumping players to get under the salary cap. They would later lose Davante Adams, who they would trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now they are dealing with multiple injuries just weeks...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears rookie CB Kyler Gordon played outside cornerback at the start of camp but has now transitioned to playing the nickel role. “I had the biggest smile on my face because I love nickel and I love what I can do there,” Gordon said, via BearsWire.com. “So it’s just been really fun. You just get to be more like the run game, just a different job. I feel like me at nickel, I’m just a twitchy dude, so I just like to react a bunch. I just enjoy it and (am) able to be in the run fit, too. Just a lot of different things I can do there to really show all of my abilities. I enjoy nickel.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Highlights From Practice 5 of Packers Training Camp

It was another good day at the training camp office for the Green Bay Packers’ defense. The Packers, however, might need great to win games. The highlight of Monday’s practice was a starters vs. starters two-minute drill. With 0-0 posted on the scoreboard, Aaron Rodgers led the offense to a chip-shot field goal and the “win.” It didn’t have to end that way, though.
GREEN BAY, WI
Finally! Deebo, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5M extension

It took a lot longer than everyone expected but Deebo Samuel reportedly has agreed to a massive contract extension with the 49ers. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
NFL
49ers' red-zone defense makes it difficult for Lance at camp

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance and the 49ers’ offense had their first look at going up against the team’s formidable defense in the red zone. The windows were tighter and they quickly slammed shut. Lance had difficulty finding anyone open, which forced him to show some of...
NFL

