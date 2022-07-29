profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.
Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever
The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral
The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo
It's good to be Sean McVay these days. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is coming off a Super Bowl season, his first as an NFL head coach. It's been a year of rings for McVay, too. The young NFL head coach married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, earlier this...
TMZ.com
Warren Moon Calls Kyler's Contract Clause 'Embarrassing,' 'Slap In Face' To Black QBs
Warren Moon was appalled by the homework clause the Cardinals put into Kyler Murray's contract this month ... calling it not only "embarrassing," but a "slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks." The Hall of Famer didn't mince words when breaking down his thoughts on the infamous addendum to...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With What Jerry Jones Said
Dallas Cowboys fans aren't very happy with what Jerry Jones said about the team's offense in 2022. While Cowboys fans are hoping to see more of Tony Pollard in 2022, it sounds like it's still going to be the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas. “He has to be the focal...
Kyle Brandt on Deshaun Watson suspension: 'It pisses me off to see the number six'
Kyle Brandt of NFL Network had a strong response to Deshaun Watson receiving a six-game suspension Monday, suggesting it was a light punishment for the embattled quarterback.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Injuries For Packers Could Hurt Team In Week One
The Green Bay Packers can’t seem to catch a break in 2022. Their offseason would see them dumping players to get under the salary cap. They would later lose Davante Adams, who they would trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now they are dealing with multiple injuries just weeks...
NBC Sports
Will Joe Burrow or Russell Wilson get a percentage of the cap in their next deals?
The contracts given to Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray (and the one that will be signed, if ever, by Lamar Jackson) serve as potential prologue to a quarterback contract that finally achieves what others have tried unsuccessfully to obtain. A set percentage of the salary cap. It’s the best way...
If this is it for drama, Vikings are off to a good start
The Vikings have opened camp quietly, which is something they needed in moving on from a volatile era.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings
Bears rookie CB Kyler Gordon played outside cornerback at the start of camp but has now transitioned to playing the nickel role. “I had the biggest smile on my face because I love nickel and I love what I can do there,” Gordon said, via BearsWire.com. “So it’s just been really fun. You just get to be more like the run game, just a different job. I feel like me at nickel, I’m just a twitchy dude, so I just like to react a bunch. I just enjoy it and (am) able to be in the run fit, too. Just a lot of different things I can do there to really show all of my abilities. I enjoy nickel.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Highlights From Practice 5 of Packers Training Camp
It was another good day at the training camp office for the Green Bay Packers’ defense. The Packers, however, might need great to win games. The highlight of Monday’s practice was a starters vs. starters two-minute drill. With 0-0 posted on the scoreboard, Aaron Rodgers led the offense to a chip-shot field goal and the “win.” It didn’t have to end that way, though.
NBC Sports
Finally! Deebo, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5M extension
It took a lot longer than everyone expected but Deebo Samuel reportedly has agreed to a massive contract extension with the 49ers. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
ESPN
All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer suffers elbow injury, but Buffalo Bills expect he'll play in opener
PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer hyperextended his elbow during the team's training camp practice Tuesday and will miss "a few weeks," a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Bills are set to play in the league's season opener Sept. 8 vs. the Los Angeles Rams, and the expectation is that Poyer will be ready for that game.
NBC Sports
49ers' red-zone defense makes it difficult for Lance at camp
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance and the 49ers’ offense had their first look at going up against the team’s formidable defense in the red zone. The windows were tighter and they quickly slammed shut. Lance had difficulty finding anyone open, which forced him to show some of...
Comments / 0