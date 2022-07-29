ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities Who Ate Their Placentas After Giving Birth: Stars’ Post-Delivery Confessions

Even though doctors can't agree on whether a woman consuming her placenta after giving birth has any health benefits, plenty of celebrity moms have sworn by the process. The placenta is a large organ that develops during pregnancy and attaches to the wall of woman's uterus, with the umbilical cord connecting the placenta to the growing baby.

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess is the latest Hollywood mother to have ingested her placenta, and she swears she had amazing health benefits as a result. The dancer became a first-time mom on June 28, 2022, when she gave birth to son Zane Walker Green, whom she shares with boyfriend Brian Austin Green .

Pure Joy! Celebrities Who Have Welcomed Babies in 2022 So Far

During a July 26 Instagram Q&A with fans, one woman asked, "Can you give more info on your placenta pills? Mama to be and thinking about doing it."

"I highly recommend this," Sharna responded. "So, I had my placenta picked up by our baby nurse who is also doula. She processed my placenta in whatever way it needs to be done and put it into capsules for me. I take two a day like a vitamin," she continued.

"It's said to help with hormone balancing, milk production, postpartum depression prevention and all around recovery. My testimony I can give is that my recovery has been amazing and my mood and milk the whole time have been positive," Sharna added.

On the Mayo Clinic's website under the question, "Is it safe to eat my placenta?" Dr. Mary Marnach, M.D. stated, "While some claim that placentophagy can prevent postpartum depression, reduce postpartum bleeding, improve mood, energy and milk supply and provide important micronutrients such as iron, there's no evidence that eating the placenta provides health benefits."

Baby Joy! These Celebrities Have Announced Pregnancies in 2022

While many stars who have ingested their placenta after birth have done it by having the pregnancy organ crushed into capsules to be swallowed, others such as Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry had hers made into a smoothie . After the birth of her fourth child, son Creed Ramello, in July 2020, the MTV personality shared a series of Instagram Stories photos less than a week later holding a fruity-looking beverage while asking fans to " guess" what was in her drink.

She later showed her half-empty smoothie and wrote, "If you guessed my placenta, you're right!" adding that she "Blended with fresh fruit & almond milk," and "Couldn't taste the placenta at all!"

Scroll down for celebrities who have eaten their placentas after giving birth.

