What is 'uneconomic growth'? 5 economic stories to read this week

www.weforum.org
Related
U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead of Services PMI; Crude Oil Drops Over 1%
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after the Dow Jones dipped over 400 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from CVS Health Corporation CVS, Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM and Moderna, Inc. MRNA. US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for July is scheduled...
China and the US are facing off – and in Taiwan we are caught between them
It’s no secret why Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has been such big news. As speaker of the US House of Representatives, she is in direct succession to the presidency after the vice-president. No comparable visit by a US official has taken place for 25 years. On the eve of the visit, there was talk of a possible fourth crisis in the Taiwan Strait; Xi Jinping warned the US that it was “play[ing] with fire”. Some commentators have been hyperbolic enough to invoke the prospect of world war.
Fortune
Russia backs Beijing on Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, drawing the two countries closer together on issues like Ukraine
Russia is backing China's position over Taiwan as U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi traveled to the self-governed island on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Chinese government has at least one firm supporter in its escalating conflict with the United States over U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan: Russia.
1 Semiconductor Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold
Cohu's blistering growth from 2021 has slowed this year, but it's becoming a more profitable company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Shares Of Cannabis Companies Traded Higher; Here Are 101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
MMTec, Inc. MTC shares gained 390.6% to close at $7.85 on Tuesday amid volatility in nano-cap Chinese stocks. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN surged 296.9% to settle at $2.80 after the company initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
Oatly Guts Its Expansion Plans
The oat milk pioneer will slow down expansion as demand falters.
Cathie Wood Thinks Roku Stock Can Skyrocket Over the Next 5 Years. Can It?
Roku can beat the market easier than it can reach Wood's price target.
Bear Market Rally or New Bull Market Emerging???
Is the bear market officially over? Or this just another in a long history of bear market rallies that trick investors to get on board just before the next leg...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that fueled US-China rift
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan on Wednesday after meeting with the president and other officials in a visit that heightened tensions with China. Pelosi and five other members of Congress were headed to South Korea, the next stop on an Asia tour that...
Comments / 0