ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What is 'uneconomic growth'? 5 economic stories to read this week

By Tom Crowfoot
World Economic Forum
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.weforum.org

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead of Services PMI; Crude Oil Drops Over 1%

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after the Dow Jones dipped over 400 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from CVS Health Corporation CVS, Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM and Moderna, Inc. MRNA. US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for July is scheduled...
STOCKS
The Guardian

China and the US are facing off – and in Taiwan we are caught between them

It’s no secret why Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has been such big news. As speaker of the US House of Representatives, she is in direct succession to the presidency after the vice-president. No comparable visit by a US official has taken place for 25 years. On the eve of the visit, there was talk of a possible fourth crisis in the Taiwan Strait; Xi Jinping warned the US that it was “play[ing] with fire”. Some commentators have been hyperbolic enough to invoke the prospect of world war.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Russia backs Beijing on Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, drawing the two countries closer together on issues like Ukraine

Russia is backing China's position over Taiwan as U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi traveled to the self-governed island on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Chinese government has at least one firm supporter in its escalating conflict with the United States over U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan: Russia.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#World Economic Forum#Gross Domestic Product
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy