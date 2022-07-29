ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Global crises threaten progress curbing HIV/AIDS, UN warns

By Spencer Feingold
World Economic Forum
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.weforum.org

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
Shin

If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations

Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox. With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Economic Forum#Hiv Aids#Diseases#General Health#Un#Unsplash First
TheConversationCanada

Killing prisoners for transplants: Forced organ harvesting in China

Organ transplantation is a life-saving therapy for millions of patients and one of the greatest successes of modern medicine. However, a limited supply of donor organs, paired with a massive demand for transplants, has fuelled the global organ trafficking industry which exploits poor, underprivileged and persecuted members of society as a source of organs to be purchased by wealthy transplant tourists. Although this practice occurs in many countries, the situation in China is particularly concerning. China is the only country in the world to have an industrial-scale organ trafficking practice that harvests organs from executed prisoners of conscience. This practice is...
CHINA
natureworldnews.com

City of Hope Patient: Elderly Man Allegedly Recovers from HIV Following Stem Cell Treatment in Los Angeles

An elderly man known as the "City of Hope patient" potentially recovered from HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) after a stem cell transplant intended as both a leukemia and HIV treatment, according to reports. The 66-year-old man got his name from a medical center in Los Angeles, California, where he was treated and was first diagnosed with the virus back in 1988.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POZ

How Does HIV Persist for Decades in People on Antiretrovirals?

Two HIV researchers received a Campbell Foundation grant to tackle a conundrum. They’re studying a group of Botswanan children who were born with HIV several years ago or were infected during birth but started HIV medications within their first year of life. Today, they’re adolescents and young adults. The question is: How exactly does HIV persist for decades in people who take antiretrovirals?
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
United Nations
verywellhealth.com

What Causes Sickle Cell Anemia?

Sickle cell anemia is a genetically inherited disorder of the hemoglobin in red blood cells (RBC). Hemoglobin is the protein in RBCs that transports oxygen throughout the body. In people whose hemoglobin and RBCs function properly, the red blood cells are flexible and round and can move through small blood...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Fourth patient seemingly cured of HIV

A man who has lived with HIV since the 1980s seems to have been cured in only the fourth such case, say doctors. He was given a bone marrow transplant to treat blood cancer leukaemia from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus. The 66-year-old, who does not...
DUARTE, CA
Medical News Today

What to know about amphetamine addiction

Amphetamines are a type of drug that stimulate the nervous system. Doctors prescribe amphetamines for conditions such as ADHD, obesity, narcolepsy, and depression. Misusing amphetamines, or taking them in a different way than a doctor prescribes, can lead to amphetamine addiction. In 2020, about 5.1 million people in the United...
HEALTH
CNET

When Does a Chronic Illness Becomes a Disability?

A chronic illness is any disease that has lasted longer than a year, requires medical attention or limits your day-to-day life -- and it's more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 in 10 adults in the US are living with a chronic illness, and 4 in 6 adults have two or more chronic illnesses. This can include anything from cancer, heart disease, diabetes or Alzheimer's disease .
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Cancer research repurposed to expose age-related blood diseases

Clonal hematopoiesis is a biological process in which a blood stem cell (the population that gives rise to a variety of blood cell types) acquires an advantageous mutation and outgrows neighboring cells. Clonal hematopoiesis is diagnosed when this mutation is present in 2% of all blood cells in a given individual. The advantageous mutations that drive clonal hematopoiesis are under positive selection, just like mutations in cancer genes which are responsible for the malignisation of cells.
CANCER
contagionlive.com

10 Years After HIV PrEP Approval, Uptake Lowest Among Highest Risk Groups

Expanding Medicaid and reducing stigma can bolster equitable HIV PrEP access, Dr. Patrick Sullivan says. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), preventative medication that can reduce the risk of contracting HIV by over 99%, is the single greatest reducer of HIV infection. Now, a decade past the initial approval of PrEP in 2012,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Managed Healthcare Executive

Gene Therapy for Hemophilia B Shows Promise

A small study finds that an adeno-associated virus gene therapy eliminated both spontaneous bleeding and the need for factor IX prophylaxis in patients with hemophilia B. A gene therapy being tested in a phase 1/2 study for hemophilia B achieved normal levels of factor IX at low doses, but required immunosuppression, according to findings of a study recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical Daily

Iron Buildup In Brain Linked To Greater Movement Disorder Risk

Substantial iron buildup in certain parts of the brain could be principally responsible for developing movement disorders like Parkinson’s disease, according to a new study. Hereditary hemochromatosis, a disorder caused by a gene mutation, leads to iron buildup that results in conditions like heart problems, liver disease and diabetes. Previous conflicting research suggested that the brain was spared from iron accumulation by the blood-brain barrier, a network of blood vessels and tissues.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Weak Spot in Leukemia Cell Death Pathways Could Lead to New Therapies

All human tumors originating from various tissues share a series of properties that define them, including the ability to prevent cell death. Instead, healthy organs induce programmed cell death or apoptosis to balance their size and eliminate damaged cells. There is a specific and physiological cell death called ferroptosis that occurs induced by the oxidation of fat mediated by iron content.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What's to know about hemoglobin levels?

Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein in red blood cells. Oxygen entering the lungs attaches to hemoglobin in the blood, which carries it to tissues in the body. When someone has insufficient red blood cells or the ones they have do not work properly, the body does not have enough of the oxygen it needs to function. This condition is anemia.
SCIENCE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Japan set to report record syphilis cases in 2022

Japan is on target to set a record in syphilis cases this year, possibly topping 10,000 cases in 2022 if cases grow at the current pace. As of July 27, Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases reported 6385 total syphilis cases. Tokyo has reported 1881 cases year to date,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

How to Identify and Treat a Hepatitis Rash

Hepatitis C disease is an infection and inflammation of the liver due to the hepatitis C virus. The virus is transmitted from person to person through the blood, and people typically get the virus by sharing needles. More than half of the people with the virus develop chronic hepatitis C...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy