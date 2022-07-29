Global crises threaten progress curbing HIV/AIDS, UN warns

www.weforum.org
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
66-year-old HIV patient of 31 years cured with stem cell transplant
Living with HIV for 31 years, 66-year-old developed AML -- a type of blood cancer. In 2019, he received stem cell transplant from a volunteer donor with a rare genetic mutation. He has been HIV-free for 17 months now, without retroviral drugs. A 66-year-old who was infected with the human...
When Girls Under 15 Experience Childbirth, the Consequences to Their Bodies Can Be Devastating
Earlier this month, an OB-GYN revealed that she terminated a pregnancy for a 10-year-old victim of sexual assault who was forced to travel from Ohio to Indiana following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade, sparking a national debate on whether a child should have to carry out a pregnancy.
If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations
Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox. With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.
Killing prisoners for transplants: Forced organ harvesting in China
Organ transplantation is a life-saving therapy for millions of patients and one of the greatest successes of modern medicine. However, a limited supply of donor organs, paired with a massive demand for transplants, has fuelled the global organ trafficking industry which exploits poor, underprivileged and persecuted members of society as a source of organs to be purchased by wealthy transplant tourists. Although this practice occurs in many countries, the situation in China is particularly concerning. China is the only country in the world to have an industrial-scale organ trafficking practice that harvests organs from executed prisoners of conscience. This practice is...
natureworldnews.com
City of Hope Patient: Elderly Man Allegedly Recovers from HIV Following Stem Cell Treatment in Los Angeles
An elderly man known as the "City of Hope patient" potentially recovered from HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) after a stem cell transplant intended as both a leukemia and HIV treatment, according to reports. The 66-year-old man got his name from a medical center in Los Angeles, California, where he was treated and was first diagnosed with the virus back in 1988.
2 more people have been 'cured' of HIV — 1 man thanks to cancer treatment, and 1 woman who mysteriously developed natural control over the virus
Two more patients were announced functionally "cured" of HIV during AIDS 2022. One had cancer, the other has naturally controlled the virus for years.
How Does HIV Persist for Decades in People on Antiretrovirals?
Two HIV researchers received a Campbell Foundation grant to tackle a conundrum. They’re studying a group of Botswanan children who were born with HIV several years ago or were infected during birth but started HIV medications within their first year of life. Today, they’re adolescents and young adults. The question is: How exactly does HIV persist for decades in people who take antiretrovirals?
verywellhealth.com
What Causes Sickle Cell Anemia?
Sickle cell anemia is a genetically inherited disorder of the hemoglobin in red blood cells (RBC). Hemoglobin is the protein in RBCs that transports oxygen throughout the body. In people whose hemoglobin and RBCs function properly, the red blood cells are flexible and round and can move through small blood...
BBC
Fourth patient seemingly cured of HIV
A man who has lived with HIV since the 1980s seems to have been cured in only the fourth such case, say doctors. He was given a bone marrow transplant to treat blood cancer leukaemia from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus. The 66-year-old, who does not...
Medical News Today
What to know about amphetamine addiction
Amphetamines are a type of drug that stimulate the nervous system. Doctors prescribe amphetamines for conditions such as ADHD, obesity, narcolepsy, and depression. Misusing amphetamines, or taking them in a different way than a doctor prescribes, can lead to amphetamine addiction. In 2020, about 5.1 million people in the United...
CNET
When Does a Chronic Illness Becomes a Disability?
A chronic illness is any disease that has lasted longer than a year, requires medical attention or limits your day-to-day life -- and it's more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 in 10 adults in the US are living with a chronic illness, and 4 in 6 adults have two or more chronic illnesses. This can include anything from cancer, heart disease, diabetes or Alzheimer's disease .
MedicalXpress
Cancer research repurposed to expose age-related blood diseases
Clonal hematopoiesis is a biological process in which a blood stem cell (the population that gives rise to a variety of blood cell types) acquires an advantageous mutation and outgrows neighboring cells. Clonal hematopoiesis is diagnosed when this mutation is present in 2% of all blood cells in a given individual. The advantageous mutations that drive clonal hematopoiesis are under positive selection, just like mutations in cancer genes which are responsible for the malignisation of cells.
contagionlive.com
10 Years After HIV PrEP Approval, Uptake Lowest Among Highest Risk Groups
Expanding Medicaid and reducing stigma can bolster equitable HIV PrEP access, Dr. Patrick Sullivan says. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), preventative medication that can reduce the risk of contracting HIV by over 99%, is the single greatest reducer of HIV infection. Now, a decade past the initial approval of PrEP in 2012,...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Gene Therapy for Hemophilia B Shows Promise
A small study finds that an adeno-associated virus gene therapy eliminated both spontaneous bleeding and the need for factor IX prophylaxis in patients with hemophilia B. A gene therapy being tested in a phase 1/2 study for hemophilia B achieved normal levels of factor IX at low doses, but required immunosuppression, according to findings of a study recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Iron Buildup In Brain Linked To Greater Movement Disorder Risk
Substantial iron buildup in certain parts of the brain could be principally responsible for developing movement disorders like Parkinson’s disease, according to a new study. Hereditary hemochromatosis, a disorder caused by a gene mutation, leads to iron buildup that results in conditions like heart problems, liver disease and diabetes. Previous conflicting research suggested that the brain was spared from iron accumulation by the blood-brain barrier, a network of blood vessels and tissues.
technologynetworks.com
Weak Spot in Leukemia Cell Death Pathways Could Lead to New Therapies
All human tumors originating from various tissues share a series of properties that define them, including the ability to prevent cell death. Instead, healthy organs induce programmed cell death or apoptosis to balance their size and eliminate damaged cells. There is a specific and physiological cell death called ferroptosis that occurs induced by the oxidation of fat mediated by iron content.
Medical News Today
What's to know about hemoglobin levels?
Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein in red blood cells. Oxygen entering the lungs attaches to hemoglobin in the blood, which carries it to tissues in the body. When someone has insufficient red blood cells or the ones they have do not work properly, the body does not have enough of the oxygen it needs to function. This condition is anemia.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Japan set to report record syphilis cases in 2022
Japan is on target to set a record in syphilis cases this year, possibly topping 10,000 cases in 2022 if cases grow at the current pace. As of July 27, Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases reported 6385 total syphilis cases. Tokyo has reported 1881 cases year to date,...
verywellhealth.com
How to Identify and Treat a Hepatitis Rash
Hepatitis C disease is an infection and inflammation of the liver due to the hepatitis C virus. The virus is transmitted from person to person through the blood, and people typically get the virus by sharing needles. More than half of the people with the virus develop chronic hepatitis C...
