Minnesota officials to update on monkeypox cases Friday afternoon

Monkeypox officially declared a global emergency 01:55

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- On Friday afternoon, the Minnesota Department of Health will give an update on the monkeypox situation in the state.

Health officials are planning to talk about the number of monkeypox cases in Minnesota, testing treatment and the vaccine supply.

It was just over a month ago when Minnesota confirmed the first case of monkeypox in our state.

