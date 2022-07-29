ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota officials to update on monkeypox cases Friday afternoon

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvPKm_0gxmcYpO00

Monkeypox officially declared a global emergency 01:55

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- On Friday afternoon, the Minnesota Department of Health will give an update on the monkeypox situation in the state.

Health officials are planning to talk about the number of monkeypox cases in Minnesota, testing treatment and the vaccine supply.

It was just over a month ago when Minnesota confirmed the first case of monkeypox in our state.

You can stream that conference call live on CBS News Minnesota at 2 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

State patrol K-9 Alma retires after 7 years

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota State Patrol K-9 is retiring after years of service.The agency said Alma has "had an impressive career" with trooper Patrick Beuning.According to the state patrol, Alma was deployed 237 times and helped seize $102,000 in drug money, almost 48 pounds of cocaine, 553 pounds of marijuana and 110 pounds of meth.Alma was with the state patrol for seven years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota case weighs right to emergency contraception

AITKIN, Minn. — A trial in Minnesota is expected to decide whether a woman's human rights were violated when a pharmacist denied her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception.Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the pharmacist, based on his religious beliefs, refused to accommodate her request. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, including issues related to pregnancy and childbirth.The trial in the civil case comes amid national political debate about contraception under federal law with the U.S. House last week passing a bill that would...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

1st congressional district candidate Jeff Ettinger tests positive for COVID

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. -- One of the candidates on the ballot for next week's primary elections was unable to participate in a forum Tuesday morning after testing positive for COVID-19.The 1st Congressional District candidate forum was held at Farmfest in Redwood Falls. But Democratic candidate Jeff Ettinger was unable to participate.Ettinger said Tuesday that he had taken all precautions, including being fully vaccinated, but still tested positive."I am committed to the vitality of our farm economy and am disappointed that I will not be able to attend the event," he tweeted.Ettinger, former Hormel Foods chief executive, will be representing the Democratic ticket against Republican former U.S Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad in a special election to finish the term of the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.While the Aug. 9 special election will determine who will finish the last few months of Hagedorn's term, the stakes are likely higher than that, with the winners expecting a bump in their chances to win a full term in November.The district stretches across Minnesota's southern border, and is mostly rural and agricultural except for big population centers in Mankato and Rochester.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Low-interest disaster loans now available for Minnesota tornado victims

FORADA, Minn. -- Dozens of Minnesota families hit by a string of tornadoes this summer have new help available to them.Two months ago, nine tornadoes swept across the state. The strongest, an EF-2, slammed into the town of Forada in Douglas County, damaging at least 100 homes and businesses."We had an 80-foot tree come right through the middle of the house," said Dave Waletzko, whose mother, Donna, lives in Forada.Waletzko puts in several hours of work a day in an effort to get his mother's life back on track."There's basically not anything been done on the property as yet," he...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Xcel Energy unveils plan to expand electric vehicle charging options in Minnesota and Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy on Tuesday proposed increasing the number of electric vehicle charging stations across Minnesota and Wisconsin as part of their goal to reach zero-carbon transportation.The proposal would add about 750 high-speed charging stations and 1,500 charging ports total around the region by 2026."Interest in EVs continues to grow and the expansion of both private and public charging will help customers address range anxiety and achieve significant savings on their transportation costs while delivering cleaner air for everyone," said the president of Xcel Energy-Wisconsin and Michigan, Mark Stoering.Xcel says it will work with communities interested in charging stations...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, charged in Apple River stabbings that left Stillwater teen dead, 4 injured

SOMERSET, Wis. -- On Monday afternoon, a 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged in the stabbings that happened along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin over the weekend.Charges filed in St. Croix County against Nicolae Miu, from Prior Lake, include one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four additional counts of attempted first-degree homicide.The five victims range in age from 17 to 24 and were from Wisconsin and Minnesota. Investigators say that the five victims sustained stab wounds to their midsections. Two have since been released from the hospital, but one of them died as a result of his injuries.Authorities said the...
SOMERSET, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."  
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Charges expected Monday in Apple River stabbings that left Stillwater teen dead, 4 injured

SOMERSET, Wis. -- On Monday afternoon, a 52-year-old Prior Lake man is expected to be charged in the stabbings along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin over the weekend.The five victims range in age from 17 to 24 and were from Wisconsin and Minnesota. Investigators say that the five victims has sustained stab wounds to their midsections.Authorities said the deceased victim is a 17-year-old boy from Stillwater. A representative from Stillwater High School confirmed Sunday that the victim was a student there. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was tubing along the river with a group when he started stabbing other tubers then took off. It happened Saturday afternoon and prompted an hour-and-half long search and evacuation of the river.It's still unclear what led to the stabbings. The suspect is being held at the St. Croix County jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.His name and the names of the victims have not yet been released, but the victims were said by investigators to be from Luck, Burnsville and Elk River.Anyone with information, including video, are asked to call Investigator John Shilts at 715-381-4219 or emailing johnshiltsjr@sccwi.gov.
STILLWATER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Paul#Cbs News
CBS Minnesota

I-35W bridge collapse 15 years later: How much safer are Minnesota's bridges?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- The first line of the state investigative report into the I-35W bridge collapse that killed 13 and injured 145 more 15 years ago on Monday reads like this: "Lives were shattered by the collapse of the I-35W Bridge. So, too, was confidence in the safety of Minnesota's bridges."Can Minnesotans feel confident today?"Yes, absolutely," said Ed Lutgen, the state bridge engineer at the Minnesota Department of Transportation. "That's our job number one."A bipartisan special committee at the legislature convened following the tragedy and it contracted with a firm for an investigation whose findings put MnDOT under heavy scrutiny.  Lutgen, who...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Interview: Possible AG candidate Doug Wardlow

MINNEAPOLIS -- A week from this Tuesday is the primary in Minnesota. One race voters will decide is which Republican wins the right to move on to face Attorney General Keith Ellison in the fall.Jim Schultz is the GOP Party's endorsed candidate. Doug Wardlow had promised to honor the state convention's choice, but changed his mind and stayed in the race.Wardlow said if he becomes attorney general, he will wage war against abortion rights in Minnesota and the ruling that declares abortion a constitutional right in this state.On Sunday morning, WCCO's Esme Murphy spoke with Wardlow on the race, abortion and more. 
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

GOP calls Doug Wardlow a liar for not dropping out of attorney general race

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- One week from Tuesday is the Minnesota primary. And in one of the races, the Minnesota Republican Party is dealing with a civil war.Jim Schultz is the party nominee for attorney general. Doug Wardlow said he would drop out of the race if he didn't get the nomination, but he is still running. The winner of the Schultz-Wardlow showdown will go on to face Keith Ellison in the November election."We are going to let the the 200,000 to 300,000 Republicans and the larger electorate decide who the nominee will be," Wardlow told WCCO's Esme...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Minnesota

14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota

COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area. 
COOK, MN
CBS Minnesota

AG Keith Ellison speaks on decision to not appeal state judge's abortion decision

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Sunday morning, WCCO's Esme Murphy spoke with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison following his decision to not appeal a ruling earlier this month that threw out all restrictions on abortions in the state.Watch the interview above and read the previous story below. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison said Thursday that he has no plans to appeal the decision that struck down most of the state's abortion restrictions.A Ramsey County judge earlier this month ruled many restrictions violate Minnesotans' right to an abortion under the state constitution affirmed by Doe v. Gomez, a 1995 state Supreme Court case.The laws blocked include...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Teenager dead, 4 others injured in stabbing on Apple River in Wisconsin

SOMERSET, Wis. -- A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others are seriously injured after a stabbing on the Apple River near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border on Saturday.St. Croix County dispatch received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. The victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place. One woman and three men, all in their early twenties, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, initially ran off but is now in custody. Police say he was with another group that was tubing. He did not have a knife when officers arrested him.It is unclear if the stabbing was random, the sheriff's office said, stressing it is still early in the investigation.
SOMERSET, WI
CBS Minnesota

Judge awards $163,000 in fees in GOP election probe

MADISON, Wis. — A judge Monday awarded about $163,000 in fees to attorneys for the liberal watchdog group American Oversight in an open records lawsuit it brought against the investigator hired by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to investigate the 2020 election.The fees will be paid by Wisconsin taxpayers and add to the total cost of the investigation that is now over $1 million, all paid by taxpayers.Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington's order was the second against Vos and the investigator he hired, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, in a week. Another judge last week awarded just...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 $1 million-winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans missed out on the grand prize of more than $1.3 billion, but two Minnesotans' purses are feeling a lot heavier this week after they matched the first five numbers in the drawing.The winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67, with the Mega Ball multiplier being 14.Two tickets bought in Minnesota didn't match that last number, but they did match the other five, which is good enough for a $1 million prize.The tickets were bought at gas stations or convenience stores in Forest Lake and in Fridley. There were 20 tickets in all that matched the first five numbers but not the multiplier.The identities of the winners are kept private unless they choose to opt in publicly.The winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Illinois.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 buildings damaged in St. Paul after cars drive into them

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul business was badly damaged after a car crashed into the building, and caused another vehicle to crash into a different building.The SUV crashed into the front of Checkerbar Food and Liquor on Arcade Street at about 10 p.m.Police say that the SUV first crashed into another vehicle before crashing into the building. The other vehicle crashed into another buildingThe driver of the SUV, a 47-year-old woman, was extracted from her vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening issues. Police believe that the driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.The other vehicle had two women in their 20s inside, both of whom were treated on the scene for minor injuries.Both buildings have been determined to be structurally sound.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen amends position on abortion

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy.Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn't support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. He said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight."I never thought it necessary to try and identify what those exceptions might be in regards to legal abortion or not, because I always thought when...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Heat returns, chance for storms Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a Top 10 Weather Day on Friday, temps will heat up on Saturday.In the Twin Cities, the high temperature on Saturday will hit 89 degrees, but there will be a gentle breeze and not much humidity.The humidity will return later in the weekend; Sunday will be muggy with a round of thunderstorms in the mid-to-late afternoon. Then there will be an additional round in the evening.A large portion of Minnesota is under a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning that some spots could see hail the size of golf balls. After that, it'll cool down a bit, and Monday has potential to be another Top 10 Weather Day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
71K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy