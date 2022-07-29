ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Man cited for feeding alligator in Alabama park

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zj5UJ_0gxmc95i00

GULF SHORES, Ala. — State officials in Alabama say they have identified a man who said he was paid to feed alligators in a park.

Officials at Gulf State Park initially asked for information about the man seen in a photo with an alligator, who told people that he was being paid to feed the animal. In an update posted to its Facebook page, Gulf State Park said the person had come forward.

Officials told WEAR-TV that the man is from the northern part of the state and will receive a ticket for feeding the alligator.

When the man fed the alligator, he began to draw a crowd, and told people that he was being paid to do it.

“They do have the ability to jump out of the water,” Mike Rodgers told WALA. “They can grab your arm. They can drag you in and take your arm off. Why would you take those chances? I don’t understand that.”

When officers responded to the scene, the man had already left, WPMI reported.

Signs in Gulf State Park clearly advise people to leave alligators alone, WALA reported.

Gulf State Park officials said: “While it may be exciting to see an alligator in action, feeding an alligator will cause it to lose its fear of people, making it more likely to approach and possibly misidentify a human as food, putting innocent people at risk.”

Alligators are listed as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Gulf Shores, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Alabama man arrested in Florida for allegedly pointing gun at pregnant woman, her child

An Alabama man was arrested in Florida after he allegedly pointed a gun at a pregnant woman and her child, according to jail records. John Clarke, 24, of Irvington in Mobile County, was arrested in Santa Rosa County, Florida, on Friday and charged with aggravated battery-domestic violence, aggravated assault with a weapon and cruelty toward a child, records showed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot in Mobile Sunday dead

UPDATE: 9:44 PM: Mobile police have released new details about the man killed on Parkway Drive Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the area near Dog River around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rodgers
WAFF

32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama ends daily updates on COVID-19 dashboard

Daily updates on the Alabama Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, which updated daily throughout most of the pandemic, are coming to an end. The dashboard, which reports virus cases and deaths by county, positivity rate and more, will switch to updating once a week, a notice posted to the site announced Monday.
ALABAMA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. — (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
YREKA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gulf State Park#State#Wear Tv#Wpmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WALA-TV FOX10

Fired Citronelle police officer charged with beating inmate

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fired Citronelle police officer has been charged in federal court with beating an inmate at the city jail. Jason Scott Meade, 43, of Semmes, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the single-count indictment charging him with deprivation of rights under color of law. A judge scheduled his trial for October.
CITRONELLE, AL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rapper Mystikal charged with rape in Louisiana

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — A Louisiana rapper known as “Mystikal” was arrested and charged with rape after a victim was attacked. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, saying Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on several charges over the weekend, including rape, robbery and false imprisonment.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
111K+
Followers
119K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy