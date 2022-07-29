Eligible Businesses Invited to Apply for Convention Center Grant Program

www.southsoundbiz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 amazing steakhouses in SeattleAlina Andras
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17Seattle, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus proposal would give many people hundreds each monthJ.R. Heimbigner
Related
southsoundbiz.com
24 Hours: Naomi Sky
Anyone who attended the sixth annual Washington Center for Women in Business and Thurston Economic Development Council Inspire Conference in early May likely will remember Naomi Sky: Hers was the first and last face attendees saw during the virtual event. Sky has led three of the last six Inspireevents, all...
southsoundbiz.com
Kitsap Bank
Kitsap Bank is a proudly independent, multi-generational family and women-owned bank. Founded in Port Orchard, Washington in 1908, the bank operates 18 locations in six Western Washington counties. At over $1.7 billion in assets, Kitsap Bank provides a full range of financial services to commercial and individual banking clients. As...
southsoundbiz.com
Tacoma's Degrees of Change Celebrating 20th Anniversary with Event
Tacoma nonprofit Degrees of Change is celebrating 20 years of community service with an anniversary convention this week. Since 2002, Degrees of Change has worked to help members of local underserved communities grow into leaders and foster a more diverse and equitable community. Part of Degrees of Change’s work is its Act Six program, which provides promising young scholars from diverse backgrounds with higher education scholarships and leadership training.
nypressnews.com
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
With demand skyrocketing, Snohomish County food banks being forced to ration
EVERETT, Wash. — Workers at Volunteers of America's Everett food bank said they've never seen the shelves so empty. They thought the need was great at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's even worse. Volunteers of America Western Washington provides food to 17 food banks across Snohomish...
foodsafetynews.com
Companies in Washington and California warned over import violations
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
shorelineareanews.com
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, July 29, 2022
Dr. John Lynch, Medical Director, Infectious Diseases, Harborview Medical Center says:. “I am very pro-booster. I think that if you're eligible for boosters in any way, shape, or form – you should definitely get them. For those who are eligible for that second booster, absolutely get it on board.
busytourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tacoma (Washington)
Tacoma, Washington is known for its vibrant, urban culture, incredible artistry at every turn and a healthy smattering of sophistication. If you’re looking for all the coolest things to do in Tacoma, you’ve come to the right place. Herein, you can dive into Tacoma’s rich art scene, some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seattle Pacific University Suing Ferguson Over Probe Into Hiring Practices
Seattle Pacific University, a private Christian University associated with the Free Methodist Church, has filed a lawsuit against Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson claiming that his inquiry into University hiring practices violates its free exercise of religion. “SPU believes the attorney general’s office has targeted the university because of its...
auburn-reporter.com
Washington state’s first Topgolf officially opens in Renton
After five years of planning and months of waiting, the state’s first Topgolf is finally open to the public in Renton. On July 29, Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone, Renton City Council members, Boeing officials, and more gathered for the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of one of the most anticipated businesses to open in South King County.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Winlock Mayor Proposes Taxation Without Representation Scheme
The City of Winlock urban growth area (UGA) annexation is being pursued by petition, not by a vote by the residents. The Winlock mayor and city council, along with their out-of-town fat-cat developer friends, are looking to force higher property taxes and fees on local residents to pay for industrial development infrastructure via RCW 35A.14.120 by forcing expensive city annexation on residents that don't want nor can afford costly tax increases.
Judge overturns state rule removing credit scoring from insurance rates
The Washington Insurance Commissioner’s controversial ruling to end the use of credit scoring for insurance rates has been overturned by a Thurston County judge. The ruling by Judge Indu Thomas will have a massive impact on almost everyone who has auto and home insurance in the state. This is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
publicola.com
Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents
It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
gatesnotes.com
“Just doing something like this is pretty revolutionary”
Growing up in Seattle in the 1960s, I learned very little about the area’s indigenous people. Aside from camping trips my Boy Scout troop would take to a lodge in Chehalis, Washington, where it was at least acknowledged that a tribe had lived on the land, I heard a lot more about the arrival of the first white people in 1851 than about the people who had been here for centuries.
SPU policy against hiring staff in same-sex relationships sparks discrimination investigation by AG
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is investigating potential illegal discrimination by Seattle Pacific University administration over a school policy that restricts teachers in same-sex relationships from working at the university. The AG’s office confirmed the investigation in a statement Friday morning. The statement follows the university’s...
q13fox.com
SPU sues AG over civil rights investigation
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson launched an investigation into Seattle Pacific University's refusal to hire LGBTQ+ faculty. SPU said they want AG Ferguson to interfere with religious decisions of a Christian university.
Encampment sweep in Eastlake, no residents accepted shelter referrals
An RV encampment was cleared this morning at Fairview Ave and Newton St., near Terry Pettus Park, in and none of the 12 identified residents accepted offers of relocation into a shelter. The city’s Homelessness Outreach and Provider Ecosytem (HOPE) team had previously identified 12 residents at the site and...
Price tag ‘Well Into the Millions’ to Repair Western Washington Ferry Boat
The cost to repair significant damage to the ferry Cathlamet will be “well into the millions,” according to Ian Sterling, director of communications for Washington State Ferries. The 328-foot long vessel, which is capable of carrying up to 124 vehicles and 1,200 passengers, sustained heavy damage Thursday morning...
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum
SPONSORED – In the midst of a national bus and truck driver shortage, Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum. Beginning in the Fall of 2022, Zum has been selected to provide school...
Comments / 0