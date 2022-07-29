ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Amid drought, some Utah homeowners receive city notice to address brown lawn

By LINCOLN GRAVES
news3lv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news3lv.com

Comments / 7

straight up
4d ago

no there going to fores is to put dry landscaping in watch......is a game.thin they have freed up more water that they can steal for new homes people.....just watch.......there stilling water right ware ever thet can for houses apt and condos.......sad trickery it is........

Reply(2)
2
sam langer
3d ago

Classic government failure, even down to the city level....1. communicate there is a drought and use less water2. Issue citations for brown lawns.

Reply
2
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
West Valley City, UT
State
Utah State
upr.org

West Nile virus detected in multiple Utah counties

While no human or animal cases have been reported, the West Nile virus has been detected throughout Utah. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services are urging residents to take protective measures against any potential mosquito bites. The virus has been detected in several counties across the state including...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#The Lawn
ABC4

Week of wet weather and warmth

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy. Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We […]
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding

Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
CEDAR CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
news3lv.com

California food producer issues nation-wide recall

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Lyons Magnus, based in Fresno, California, announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. Basically, the affected products did not meet certain sterility standards. Infections related to this are rare...
FRESNO, CA
news3lv.com

Lake Mead rises three inches following flash floods

Las Vegas (KSNV) — After days of heavy rain and flash floods, Lake mead is rising once again. On Monday, the lake's water level is just over three inches higher than it was last week, a bit of relief after a long and extreme megadrought. Experts don't think this...
NEVADA STATE
ksl.com

Utah House Speaker to bring back Great Salt Lake Summit

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Speaker of the House Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, says he's bringing back the Great Salt Lake Summit this October. This would be the second Great Salt Lake Summit, the first was held in January. Wilson said it is slated to happen Oct. 13. "(At the...
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Utah bar gets wallet friendly menu makeover

It’s been a lively year of headlines as far as drinking in Utah is concerned. What with the management of Utah bar licenses sharing more in common with an Abbot and Costello routine rather than say, a pro-business environment for (and whisper this very quietly) a legal product. It’s...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy