Vincennes Teen Arrested for Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

Dubois Co. Sheriff Seeking Information on Church Burglary/Vandalism
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information concerning the burglary and vandalism of the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church located at the corner of County Road 600 North and County Road 445 East in Dubois. The incident happened sometime between Monday, July 25th and the morning of Thursday, July...
Daviess Co. Arrests
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Montgomery man Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Greater than .15%, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Passenger Less than 18-Years of Age, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Endangerment. 22-year-old Amos Knepp is being held without bond in the...
“Gangster” Video Clears Terre Haute Walmart
Terre Haute Police were called to Walmart on State Road 46 Tuesday concerning two men entering the store wearing masks with one of them having a handgun visible in his waist band. Police say their appearance caused those inside to evacuate the building in fear. Officers detained both men at...
More Details Given on Evansville Drug Bust
Evansville police are giving more detail about a huge drug bust that happened Saturday. 17-hundred grams of marijuana, over 100 grams of hallucinogenic drugs, about 10 grams of meth, over three grams of fentanyl, and over 11-hundred grams of cocaine were all seized. Police say they “got lucky” with the...
22 Arrested in Evansville Drug Bust
A major drug bust in Evansville early Saturday morning resulted in the arrests of 22 people. Police were investigating drug trafficking, when they saw transactions taking place at the Lamasco Bar & Grill. They pulled over some leaving the bar, but arrested Aaron Funkhouser and Steven Driesbach for dealing cocaine...
Carlisle Man Killed in Greene Co. Crash
A Carlisle man died, and a Vincennes man was injured Saturday in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pick-up truck on State Road 67, north of Switz City. The Terre Haute Tribune Star reports 43-year-old Robert McKee of Carlisle and 19-year-old Andrew Brown of Vincennes were driving northbound on 67 when McKee lost control of his motorcycle, causing Brown to lose control of his.
Capsized Boat Kills Tow People in Warrick Co.
A capsized boat has killed two people in Warrick County. The boat flipped underwater Saturday afternoon at a home in Newburgh, killing Jesus Juan Gonzales and Eulises Giovanni Martinez-Gonzales. It took dive teams around 30 minutes to find them.
Good Samaritan Hospital Developing Health Insurance Program
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is developing a local health insurance program that will service employers of all sizes in Knox County and the surrounding areas beginning on January 1st, 2023. Good Samaritan is partnering with Columbus, Indiana based SIHO Insurance Services and the Knox County Chamber of Commerce to...
Drive With Care; Students Headed Back to School
As students head back to the classroom, state and local law enforcement agencies are reminding motorists to stop for school buses or face the consequences. Over the next couple of months, officers will be increasing patrols to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.
IN 211 Service Activated for Storm-Damaged Residents of Daviess & Knox Counties
At the request of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, reporting forms have been activated due to the severe storms and flooding that took place in Daviess and Knox Counties from July 23rd through the 25th. Daviess County residents may submit damage information HERE while Knox County residents may submit...
Arnold Rinsch, 81, Edina, MN
It is with much sadness we announce the passing of Arnold in his home in Edina, Minnesota, after several years with dementia, surrounded by his beloved family on July 14, 2022, at the age of 81. Arnold was born in Freelandville, Indiana on May 27, 1941, the son of Arnold...
Lane Restrictions and Closures Planned for SR 550 in Martin Co.
State highway officials have announced upcoming lane restrictions and closures for State Road 550 between Loogootee and Lacy in Martin County for culvert replacement projects. Beginning on or around Monday, August 8th, State Road 550 near Eastgate Avenue in Loogootee will be restricted. The restriction will allow for a culvert...
Thousands Without Power, Lots of Trees Down After Southern Indiana Storms
It will be a day of cleaning-up and waiting for the power to come back on across southern Indiana. Thousands of people in Vanderburgh, Warrick and Gibson counties lost power when a strong line of storms cut across the area Monday evening. There are no reports of any injuries, but...
Road Closure Planned for State Road 48 In Jasonville
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 48 in Jasonville is scheduled to be closed on or around Monday, August 8th for railroad work. During the closure, the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville will be replaced. Work is expected to be completed within the week, depending on the weather.
