ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Amid drought, some Utah homeowners receive city notice to address brown lawn

By LINCOLN GRAVES
nbc16.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nbc16.com

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
West Valley City, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Week of wet weather and warmth

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy. Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#The Lawn
upr.org

Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding

Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
CEDAR CITY, UT
98.3 The Snake

Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
justshortofcrazy.com

9 Things to Do in Utah that Have Nothing to Do with the Desert

Even though Utah may seem like a place where only desert thrives, there’s a lot more to the Beehive State than meets the eyes. As a matter of fact, Utah is home to a wide variety of landscapes, terrain, and destinations that have absolutely nothing to do with the desert, which can range from charming small towns, alpine locales, and bustling cities.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
gastronomicslc.com

Utah bar gets wallet friendly menu makeover

It’s been a lively year of headlines as far as drinking in Utah is concerned. What with the management of Utah bar licenses sharing more in common with an Abbot and Costello routine rather than say, a pro-business environment for (and whisper this very quietly) a legal product. It’s...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Red Cross seeks disaster action team volunteers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — American Red Cross of Utah staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to multiple fires, helping dozens of displaced residents the past two weeks in cities across Utah, including two fires this past weekend in Magna. Additional Disaster Action Team members are needed to ensure there are always enough trained Red Cross volunteers ready to answer the call when disasters strike.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

UDOH and DHS combine to create the Utah Department of Health and Human Services

SALT LAKE CITY — Two of Utah’s largest social service agencies have officially combined to create the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. According to the Utah State Legislature website, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) and the Department of Human Services (DHS) officially became the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) earlier this month.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy