Amid drought, some Utah homeowners receive city notice to address brown lawn

Family remains hopeful on missing Utah man's 20th birthday
Monday was a somber 20th birthday celebration for Dylan Rounds. He’s been missing for almost nine weeks, but his family is hopeful he’s still out there.
How are Utahns' water conservation efforts going?
Things like taking advantage of flipping the strip, smart controllers and rebates are all spiking in usage this year — showing that many Utahns are taking the initiative to individually save water.
Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
Why Utah wildlife biologists want you to temporarily avoid these High Uintas water areas
VERNAL — Utah wildlife biologists are set to begin yet another round of rotenone treatments at a pair of drainages in High Uintas this week — and later this month — as it seeks to restore native fish habitats in the region. Work was scheduled to begin...
Dented Brick Distillery Built Upon the Legacy an Early Utah Pioneer Distiller
Tucked away on a side road off 300 West is the Dented Brick Distillery. The spirits distillery is not only a functioning entity, it is also literally built upon the legacy and land of an early pioneer distiller, Hugh Moon. With the war raging in Ukraine, consumers are not purchasing...
KSL Investigates: How is Utah’s new self-defense law impacting justice?
SALT LAKE CITY — A man found guilty of murdering his roommate, a man accused of firing “warning shots” that left a teenager paralyzed, and a man accused of using pepper spray and a taser on unarmed protestors all share something in common. Each of them tried...
Week of wet weather and warmth
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy. Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We […]
Parts of southern Utah hit with flooding again
Southern Utah, especially areas in and near Cedar City and Moab, has been experiencing floods Sunday and could continue to do so.
Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding
Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
9 Things to Do in Utah that Have Nothing to Do with the Desert
Even though Utah may seem like a place where only desert thrives, there’s a lot more to the Beehive State than meets the eyes. As a matter of fact, Utah is home to a wide variety of landscapes, terrain, and destinations that have absolutely nothing to do with the desert, which can range from charming small towns, alpine locales, and bustling cities.
7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
Staff shortages lead to TRAX cancelation for the first time ever
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Trips had to be canceled on the TRAX blue line on Monday due to a staffing shortage. Utah Transit Authority said that’s the first time it's ever happened on TRAX. Carl Arky with UTA said typically, workers have been able to switch shifts...
Utah bar gets wallet friendly menu makeover
It’s been a lively year of headlines as far as drinking in Utah is concerned. What with the management of Utah bar licenses sharing more in common with an Abbot and Costello routine rather than say, a pro-business environment for (and whisper this very quietly) a legal product. It’s...
Updated report on Utah's drought conditions turned out better than expected
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The drought appeared dire just several months ago—and while it still is— an updated report on Utah's conditions turned out better than expected. It would have been unexpected a few months ago, according to a report released on Friday by the Utah Department of Natural Resources.
Utah man trying to reconnect with girls who saved him and his son from drowning
What was supposed to be a fun day in the sun this weekend turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Utah man and his six-year-old son.
'Petflation' creating tough situations for those buying food for families, animals
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Increases in the cost of pet food have nearly caught-up with hikes in the price of human food and that's raising concerns for pets and their families. People who might be struggling to pay for groceries during high inflation, might have to make tough...
Utahns head to Wyoming hoping to become billionaires in Mega Millions lottery
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — Utahns flocked to Wyoming Friday hoping to become billionaires. The Mega Millions Jackpot is now estimated at $1.28 billion, but you can’t buy tickets in Utah. Discount liquors in Evanston said within half an hour of opening they sold about $1,000 worth of tickets...
Red Cross seeks disaster action team volunteers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — American Red Cross of Utah staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to multiple fires, helping dozens of displaced residents the past two weeks in cities across Utah, including two fires this past weekend in Magna. Additional Disaster Action Team members are needed to ensure there are always enough trained Red Cross volunteers ready to answer the call when disasters strike.
UDOH and DHS combine to create the Utah Department of Health and Human Services
SALT LAKE CITY — Two of Utah’s largest social service agencies have officially combined to create the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. According to the Utah State Legislature website, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) and the Department of Human Services (DHS) officially became the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) earlier this month.
