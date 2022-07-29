Relocation Lawsuit Against Chargers, NFL Dismissed

The Denver Broncos had themselves quite the first Tuesday of August. It was learned earlier in the day that Denver wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Tuesday's practice that will sideline him for the entire 2022 NFL season. Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Broncos running back Damarea Crockett took to Twitter to confirm he also has a torn ACL that will cost him all of the upcoming campaign:

DENVER, CO ・ 19 MINUTES AGO