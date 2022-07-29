Relocation Lawsuit Against Chargers, NFL Dismissed

frontofficesports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Related
Deshaun Watson Suspended 6 Games for Violating Personal Conduct Policy
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended six games on Monday for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The relatively short length of the ban, handed down by retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson over dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct, sparked outrage — but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could tack on more games.
Los Angeles Rams Sued Over Alleged ‘Devious’ PSL ‘Scheme’
The Los Angeles Rams were hit with a fraud lawsuit last week alleging team owner Stan Kroenke and his lawyer “devised” a “devious and deliberate scheme” to make money off fans through the sale of personal seat licenses at SoFi Stadium. The complaint was filed on...
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
How the NFL Modernized Its Marketing Strategy
When NFL Chief Marketing Officer Tim Ellis was hired four years ago, he was asked to “modernize” the league’s marketing strategy. To do so, he wanted to focus on engaging one specific fanbase: the youth audience. Ellis explained his marketing strategy during “The C-Suite” hosted by Front...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broncos RB Damarea Crockett suffers torn ACL, out for 2022 NFL season
The Denver Broncos had themselves quite the first Tuesday of August. It was learned earlier in the day that Denver wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Tuesday's practice that will sideline him for the entire 2022 NFL season. Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Broncos running back Damarea Crockett took to Twitter to confirm he also has a torn ACL that will cost him all of the upcoming campaign:
Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Fined, Suspended for Role in Tampering
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million and suspended through the middle of October, and his team was docked draft picks over what NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell described as “tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity.”. The three-page findings from the outside investigation by former SEC chair...
Browns’ Deshaun Watson to Miss 6 Games if Ban Holds
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended six games on Monday for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The relatively short length of the ban, handed down by retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson over dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct, sparked outrage — but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could tack on more games.
Reports: Braves acquire closer Raisel Iglesias from Angels
The Atlanta Braves traded for right-handed closer Raisel Iglesias on Tuesday, sending the Los Angeles Angels right-hander Jesse Chavez and
RELATED PEOPLE
Sir Lewis Hamilton Joins Broncos Ownership Group
Sir Lewis Hamilton has added a major investment to his portfolio. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has joined the Denver Broncos ownership group, the team announced on Tuesday. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global...
The NFL Finally Crashes The Streaming Party
The NFL has an uncanny ability to stay at the forefront of sports fans’ minds. Now, in the dog days of summer, a time usually reserved for baseball and the free-agency rumor mill, the league is taking a meaningful step toward a new media distribution strategy. The NFL has...
Front Office Sports
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0