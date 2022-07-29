Former UConn pitcher P.J. Poulin dominated for Yard Goats. Now he’s step one closer to major leagues

Last month, in New Haven, Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law the Connecticut Clean Air Act. This legislation requires Connecticut’s school districts to transition to 100 percent zero-emissions (fully electric) school buses in districts that serve environmental justice communities by 2030, and requires all school districts in the state to phase out diesel buses by 2035. The act also sets aside $20 million to replace diesel buses. While this will only make a small dent in the number of diesel school buses in the state, it is a source of matching funds to leverage federal funding from the EPA Clean School Bus Program.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO