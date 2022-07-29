Former UConn pitcher P.J. Poulin dominated for Yard Goats. Now he’s step one closer to major leagues

www.wiltonbulletin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Bridgeport must act on clean buses
Last month, in New Haven, Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law the Connecticut Clean Air Act. This legislation requires Connecticut’s school districts to transition to 100 percent zero-emissions (fully electric) school buses in districts that serve environmental justice communities by 2030, and requires all school districts in the state to phase out diesel buses by 2035. The act also sets aside $20 million to replace diesel buses. While this will only make a small dent in the number of diesel school buses in the state, it is a source of matching funds to leverage federal funding from the EPA Clean School Bus Program.
wiltonbulletin.com
Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise
People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
wiltonbulletin.com
Westport house with wine tasting room listed for $3.95 million
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Located just a short walk or drive away from Westport’s Bedford Middle School and Staples High School is a modern shingle colonial home on 4 Peach Lot Place. For its current owners, they loved that their house was close enough to their kids’ school but also had privacy courtesy of its cul-de-sac location, according to Mersene Norbom of LH Homes Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Keep Twin Brooks Drive car-free and dedicate more public space to Trumbull’s people
The current construction in Trumbull’s Twin Brooks Park is an exciting move to better manage floods in an important watershed and continues the great progress made by the Tesoro administration in improving the town’s parks and trails. According to the town’s official statement, as part of the project...
wiltonbulletin.com
Woog’s World: Big decisions lie ahead for Hamlet at Saugatuck
The Architectural Review Board spent quite some time last week, discussing plans for the renovation of Bridge Square. What shade of paint, exactly, would work? Was the cupola in the right spot? Would the back side get the same attention as the front?. The questions were earnest. Bridge Square -...
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: New Haven scores must be treated as an emergency
The wartime president Harry Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk which proclaimed “The buck stops here.” He asserted that “The president, whoever he is, has to decide. He can’t pass the buck to anybody. No one else can do the deciding for him. That’s his job.”
Comments / 0