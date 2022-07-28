Beyond the Pail: Mural Making and the Artistic Process

Adapted from Photography: Race, Rights and Representation. Photography is omnipresent, sensorial, multidirectional, a layered, fluid, sonic creative process that permeates and resonates across our planet. The radicality of recognising the sensory or disruptive jazz-like experience of photography frees the viewer from the confines of a purely Eurocentric aesthetic desire to contain, frame, chart, collect and own all the meanings an image might produce both aesthetically and legally. Instead, working towards a more improvised and receptive way of thinking through photography opens space for sensing, feeling and perceiving the work that a photograph generates across different individual, temporal and cultural experiences. Here repressed knowledge(s) is free and alive, shared and embraced, and nothing is history as everything that has passed is active with us in the present, moulding and reworking our sense of humanity, reminding us of the duty we have to embrace and produce acts of restorative de-colonial care as a core function of our daily life. Otherwise, as Baldwin reminds us, ‘in the end, it is the threat of universal extinction hanging over all the world today that changes, totally and forever, the nature of reality…We human beings now have the power to exterminate ourselves; this seems to be the entire sum of our achievement’, this is the situation we have to address, reverse and undo with urgency until all the ghosts trapped in the violence of history have been seen, recognised and heard.

