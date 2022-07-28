Beyond the Pail: Mural Making and the Artistic Process

www.ecurrent.com
Emmett Till’s Home Receives Funds For Upkeep From Cultural Preservation Organization
The house Emmett Till lived in with his mother before he traveled to Chicago’s South Side in 1955 and met his untimely demise for whistling at a white woman received a grant from a cultural preservation organization, The Washington Post reports. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund distributed...
Seeing myself reflected in art allowed me to feel comfortable making my own
They say to find out what you really want, go back to when you were a child. When I was a kid, I really wanted to be a painter — but I was never great at it. I was discouraged because in art class, my paintings were never the most beautiful.
Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered under 'peasant woman' painting
Conservators at the National Galleries of Scotland recently experienced quite a surprise after they X-rayed a painting by Vincent van Gogh. Hidden on the reverse side of the painting "Head of a Peasant Woman (opens in new tab)," which Van Gogh completed in 1885, was a previously unknown self-portrait of the Dutch painter staring back at them.
Met Acquires Works from Artist Howard Hodgkin’s Indian Art Collection Despite Provenance Concerns
The Metropolitan Museum of Art has acquired 84 works of Indian art that formerly belonged to artist Howard Hodgkin, who died in 2017. The works are set to go on view at the museum in 2024 as part of an exhibition that will also include 38 more pieces from Hodgkin’s collection that are on loan but have not been formally acquired.
When artists go on 60 Minutes
Every once in a while, an artist creates work so bold that it makes the world—and "60 Minutes"—stop and take notice. . Just as their mediums differ, the artists "60 Minutes" has profiled also have varying perspectives on what their work means. Some artists believe art should be nothing more than a thing of beauty. For others, being an artist means being an activist.
At the Barnes Foundation, Isaac Julien Stages a Soaring Ode to Black Creativity
Entering Isaac Julien’s newest installation, Once Again … (Statues Never Die), is like entering into a series of questions, each composed in sumptuous, film-like black-and-white video, each projected on five wall-sized screens. The visitor to the exhibition—which runs through September 4, at the Barnes Foundation, in Philadelphia—stands in the half-circle of views, a panorama of five characters, each moving through museums and art studios, through mansions and nightclubs and landscapes of time. Altogether, it’s a dream that makes a point to not make a point at all, but instead foreground old (but still charged) debates about art and objects, about how people see things or don’t, about the resonances of violence and the power of questions to reposition us. It’s a summer must-see.
Juxtaposition Arts
Creators for Juxtaposition Arts took their wares to the street on Saturday as part of Black Business week. They displayed beautiful ceramics, paintings, and fashion. If you'd like to shop some of the art on display, there is an online store, which you can access here.
Travel Through Music With This Black-Owned Subscription Box
Are you a lover of both travel and music? Then entrepreneur Safiya Leslie has something you will love. The 25-year-old is the creator of Safiya’s World Music Playlist, a bi-monthly subscription box that allows you to travel through music as you experience music and culture from countries across the globe.
The Best Paper-Airplane Books for Learning an Age-Old Craft
Click here to read the full article. If there’s one paper craft that every person has likely attempted at least once, it’s the craft of folding a paper plane. From gliders to darts, these lightweight soarers have been around for millennia, captivating not only children but also adults from Leonardo da Vinci to Jack Northrop, the cofounder of Lockheed Corporation. In addition to illustrating aerodynamic design and theory, these folded aircraft, whether simple or highly complex, can be just plain fun to make. Plus, they stretch the creative mind, challenging you to unlock the potential of a single sheet of...
Why is Pablo Picasso so famous? A look at the 20th century's most influential painter
Pablo Picasso is one of the most influential painters and sculptors of the 20th century, known for his artistic versatility and extraordinary talent. Picasso, who lived to 91, was famous for switching his artistic techniques and styles throughout his life. His critical acclaim in the modern art scene gained him a mass following the likes of which the world had not previously seen.
Wóolis House by Arkham Projects is Arranged Around a Central "Heart"
Towards the north of the city of Mérida, in the Mexican state of Yucatán, Arkham Projects has worked with a team of artisans to create a family home, which has spiritual meaning woven throughout its entire concept. The home is based around a central cylinder, which rises up...
Faith Like Esther
Duwap Kaine is a true product of the internet: a drifter among the Soundcloud extended universe who’s had a marked influence on hip-hop but mostly stands on his own. His vocal runs are somewhere between the hazy confessions of Lucki and the spiraling conspiracies of Rxk Nephew, and with a propensity for lengthy projects with no features, his work can feel like a torrential flood whose individual songs often blur together. There’s something almost Zen about the swirling patterns of Duwap’s voice, marred by a distinctly digital sound, like the audio equivalent of a music visualizer. On his new album, Faith Like Esther, the 20-year-old Savannah, Georgia rapper assumes a more romantic and passionate tone—while he’s always had a sing-song delivery, he now drifts closer to R&B and pop.
WHAT WOULD SONTAG SAY? • Mark Sealy
Adapted from Photography: Race, Rights and Representation. Photography is omnipresent, sensorial, multidirectional, a layered, fluid, sonic creative process that permeates and resonates across our planet. The radicality of recognising the sensory or disruptive jazz-like experience of photography frees the viewer from the confines of a purely Eurocentric aesthetic desire to contain, frame, chart, collect and own all the meanings an image might produce both aesthetically and legally. Instead, working towards a more improvised and receptive way of thinking through photography opens space for sensing, feeling and perceiving the work that a photograph generates across different individual, temporal and cultural experiences. Here repressed knowledge(s) is free and alive, shared and embraced, and nothing is history as everything that has passed is active with us in the present, moulding and reworking our sense of humanity, reminding us of the duty we have to embrace and produce acts of restorative de-colonial care as a core function of our daily life. Otherwise, as Baldwin reminds us, ‘in the end, it is the threat of universal extinction hanging over all the world today that changes, totally and forever, the nature of reality…We human beings now have the power to exterminate ourselves; this seems to be the entire sum of our achievement’, this is the situation we have to address, reverse and undo with urgency until all the ghosts trapped in the violence of history have been seen, recognised and heard.
Dave’s Home Alone, How Food Follows Fashion, and a Reality-Altering Moment at Noma Tokyo
Did one ramen chef’s last-minute decision to photograph the very first service at Noma Tokyo’s pop-up … irreversibly change the course of the restaurant world ever since? To investigate, Dave sends roving correspondent Chris Ying to talk to Ivan Orkin himself about the day in question—and then hunts for parallels in the far reaches of high fashion. Also: the state of Dave’s fridge, solo eating at home, Shakey’s PIzza, pickled jalapeños, pork chop prep, Margaret Zhang, Art Culinaire, setting up a tripod in the dining room, Moleskine sketches, the Ko black hole, and the diner-photographer Uncertainty Principle.
There’s only one place in Paris where you can stand over a pool of koi and under a glittering disco ball. Dragons Elysées is a Chinese restaurant that delights in kitsch—and can hold, as a nighttime The Elder Statesman presentation proved, a surprising number of revelers. Even in the brand’s thick knits on a humid Parisian day, the guests didn’t have a lick of sweat beading. Just one way Bailey Hunter, the creative director, is innovating at the Los Angeles-based label.
D Harding and Kate Harding: two artists exploring connections between mother and child, and the culture that forged them
Review: D Harding with Kate Harding Through a Lens of Visitation, Chau Chak Wing Museum Entering D and Kate Harding’s Through a Lens of Visitation, Kate’s textile work Cylinders (2020) was the first thing to draw my attention. Higher than the surrounding works, it draws the eye with its bold geometric patterning in greens and ochre contrasting with the more organic palette of the surrounding work. D Harding is a star of contemporary Australian art with a flourishing international profile. Their mother, Kate, is a textile artist who in recent years has used quilts to tell stories of family and country....
An Apartment in Rome Becomes a Showcase for Contemporary Design
In a historic early 20th century building, between the greenery of the Tiber’s east bank and the Parioli hills in Rome’s elegant Flaminio District, stands the home of Alfonso Tagliaferri—a diplomat slash professional nomad. His 1,400-square-foot apartment has become the ideal home in which works of art, contemporary design elements, and unique artisan pieces interact with each other. To pull off this impressive balancing act, Alfonso hired the Rome-based emerging architecture and design studio, 02A.
Daidō Moriyama's Signature Gritty Prints Grace GrowthRing & Supply's Project Rising Drop 07
GrowthRing & Supply presents its seventh installment from its “Project Rising” initiative. Joining iconic Japanese photographer Daidō Moriyama, this eight-piece collection was created with the theme of “City of Chaos” where GWS believes chaos is required in the formation of art and culture, giving rise to radical movements.
Artist born without hands inspired to paint his muse — his late mother
At birth, a genetic mutation robbed Desmond Blair of his hands.But Blair was taught never to allow his circumstances to deter his trajectory in life. His mother and grandmother encouraged him to find his own way to do things as a child growing up in Dallas. "Your journey is going to be different and we have to figure this out, and so it was always that mindset of, you know, still expect excellence, but we gotta figure out how to get there," the 35-year-old told CBS News' Omar Villafranca.Blair's creativity led him to an unlikely career path for someone with a...
